The "Vietnam Oral Care Market, By Type (Toothpaste, Toothbrush, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Dental Accessories, Denture Products, Others), By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vietnam oral care market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising expenses of the country's population on oral care owing to increasing personal disposable income.
Besides, increasing awareness among the people regarding the importance of oral care products for maintaining dental hygiene and the rising number of practicing dentists in the country are also fueling the growth of the Vietnam oral care market in the forecast period.
The emergence of different kinds of oral care products that enhances the aesthetics of teeth, and the rising adoption of electric toothbrushes and replacement toothbrush heads are also contributing to the growth of the Vietnam oral care market. Rising internet penetration has led to the emergence of the e-commerce sector, where consumers can obtain oral care products quickly and at affordable prices.
Thus, the increasing trend of online purchasing and a growing number of e-commerce channels are contributing to the growth of the Vietnam oral care market. Moreover, surging demands for quality and branded oral products due to aggressive promotions and advertisements and rising initiatives from the government to create awareness regarding oral hygiene are supporting the growth of the Vietnam oral care market.
Market players are actively investing in the manufacturing and development of advanced dental care products, which is anticipated to drive the Vietnam oral care market during the forecast period. Furthermore, expanding dental health industry and growing availability of related infrastructure, medical devices for diagnosis, treatment procedures are propelling the growth of the Vietnam oral care market.
The Vietnam oral care market is segmented by type, distribution channel, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on type, the market is divided into toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwashes/rinses, dental accessories, denture products, and others.
The toothpaste segment is expected to lead the Vietnam oral care market due to its high use across different age groups. Based on distribution channel, the market is further divided into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution, and dental dispensaries, among which retail pharmacies dominate the market as the industry players in the oral care market are primarily dependent on retail stores to meet the immediate needs oral care needs of customers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Vietnam Oral Care Market
4. Voice of Customer
5. Vietnam Oral Care Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Toothpaste, Toothbrush, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Dental Accessories, Denture Products, Others)
5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution, Dental Dispensaries)
5.2.3. By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics v/s Homecare)
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.5. By Company (2021)
5.3. Product Market Map
6. Vietnam Toothpaste Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Paste, Gels, Powders, Polishes)
6.2.2. By Distribution Channel
6.2.3. By End User
7. Vietnam Toothbrush Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type (Manual, Electric, Battery Powered)
7.2.2. By Distribution Channel
7.2.3. By End User
8. Vietnam Mouthwashes/Rinses Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type (Non-Medicated v/s Medicated)
8.2.2. By Distribution Channel
8.2.3. By End User
9. Vietnam Dental Accessories Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type (Dental Flosses, Breath Fresheners, Dental Water Jets, Tongue Scrapers, Others)
9.2.2. By Distribution Channel
9.2.3. By End User
10. Vietnam Denture Products Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type (Cleaner v/s Fixatives)
10.2.2. By Distribution Channel
10.2.3. By End User
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. Import-Export Analysis
15. Vietnam Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Colgate Palmolive (Vietnam) Limited
- Unilever Vietnam International Co., Ltd.
- Oral-B (Vietnam), Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Amway Vietnam, Ltd.
- Procter & Gamble Vietnam Company Limited
- GlaxoSmithKline Vietnam Company Limited
