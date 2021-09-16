BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021--
ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announces that it has started shipping the new 27-inch VP2756-2K and VP2756-4K ColorPro monitors. The latest additions to the company’s award-winning ColorPro™ monitor series, the VP2756-2K and VP2756-4K monitors are Pantone Validated and feature native QHD (2560x1440) and Ultra HD (3840x2160) resolutions, respectively, and are engineered to deliver amazing color accuracy and performance.
For professionals who depend on color reliability and fidelity in every pixel on the screen, the VP2756-2K and VP2756-4K monitors provide incredible color accuracy. These monitors have been rigorously tested and deemed capable of reproducing the Pantone Matching System (PMS) Colors. The monitors also come with vDisplayManager™ software that puts the on-screen display (OSD) menu controls on the monitor’s screen so users can quickly and easily adjust the settings as needed. A Color Sensitivity Mode simulates various color deficiencies, while a Designer Mode calibrates the monitor to the sRGB color gamut and makes it easy for the user to change between color profiles.
“The ColorPro series of monitors from ViewSonic are designed and built to offer display solutions for users who demand color accuracy,” said Phong Phanel, vertical marketing manager of professional displays for ViewSonic Americas. “The VP2756-2K and VP2756-4K are the latest monitors engineered to deliver that. For jobs that are critical to match and ensure precise colors, these monitors allow the user to create with confidence.”
- 27-inch monitor with native 4K (3840x2160) resolution with a SuperClear IPS panel
- Factory-calibrated to deliver Delta E>2
- Auto-Pivot function to easily toggle between full-sized portrait and landscape modes; split screen functionality (via vDisplayManager)
- Connectivity options include: USB-C, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort and a USB-A/B hub
- Blue Light filter and Flicker-Free eye care technology help reduce eye strain over an extended period of viewing
- Available: Now with an estimated street price of $489.99* [USD]
- 27-inch monitor with native 2K (2560x1440) resolution with a SuperClear IPS panel
- Factory-calibrated to deliver Delta E>2
- Auto-Pivot function to easily toggle between full-sized portrait and landscape modes; split screen functionality (via vDisplayManager)
- Connectivity options include: USB-C, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort and a USB-A/B hub
- Blue Light filter and Flicker-Free eye care technology help reduce eye strain over an extended period of viewing
- Available: Now with an estimated street price of $369.99* [USD]
