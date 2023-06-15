BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2023--
INFOCOMM 2023 Booth #1614 –ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the X2-4K LED Projector for Xbox. World’s first “ Certified for Xbox ” projector, it projects the largest certified Xbox gaming experience of any device on the market and does so at a native 120Hz refresh. It can deliver native 1440p resolution at a 120 Hz refresh rate experience from either of the Xbox Series X|S consoles. Other features include native 4K @ 60hz Ultra HD output, made possible by a larger DMD and TI XPR technology. Built-in Harman Kardon speakers provide an exciting, immersive audio experience.
In developing the X2-4K short-throw LED projector, ViewSonic partnered with Microsoft to deliver the best gaming experience to the Xbox community. The Xbox Series X|S consoles can use HDMI Consumer Electronics Control [CEC] to send commands to and from CEC-enabled devices. CEC allows the user to operate, via controller and from the comfort of their couch, the X2-4K power on/off, and volume. This works on any of the current gaming consoles with HDMI and CEC functionality and is certified CEC compatible by the team at Xbox.
“The X2-4K projector was developed to be considered a true gaming projector,” said Mia Shen, Sr. Business Line Manager at ViewSonic. “It went through 63 tests conducted by Team Xbox to ensure ultimate console compatibility and is designated as the world’s first ‘Designed for Xbox’ certified projector.”
X2-4K’s native 4K @ 60Hz output and high brightness leads to a breathtaking 4K streaming experience. Xbox Series console owners can expect a great streaming experience when pairing their consoles with the X2-4K. The projector can output 1080p @ 240Hz with a 4.2ms response time for the fastest possible player reaction times for the PC gaming audience. It also features an Auto Low Latency Mode [ALLM] that allows users to choose an “Ultra-Fast Input with 1/10 th of the delay compared to the average 4K television*.
The projector comes with a short throw lens with an adjustable 0.69-0.83 throw ratio, H/V keystone and 4-corner adjustment capabilities. It has TÜV SÜD's Low Blue Light certification: certified to alleviate concerns of eye damage and discomfort caused by prolonged viewing.
ViewSonicX2-4KShort Throw LED Projector
- LED-based projector utilizing latest LED technology with native 4K Ultra HD HDR resolution
- Xbox exclusive resolution and refresh rate combinations: 1440p for Xbox games in 2K; 4K resolution for other video games and content
- 2,900 LED lumens of brightness; 4.2ms ultra-fast response time; 240Hz maximum refresh rate
- TÜV SÜD's Low Blue Light certification: certified to alleviate concerns of eye damage and discomfort caused by prolonged viewing.
- Integrated dual Harman Kardon speakers
- 0.69-0.83 short-throw lens; horizontal/vertical keystone and 4-corner adjustment capabilities
- Up to 60,000 hour estimated usable light source life, equal to one movie per day for life.**
- Available in July 2023 for an estimated street price of $1,599.99 [USD]
About ViewSonic
Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard ® interactive displays, and myViewBoard ® software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference ®."
*This is based on data from rings.com for 4K@60Hz HDMI input lag testing, outside of dedicated gaming modes.
** Light source lifespan may vary based on actual usage and other factors.
