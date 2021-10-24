MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — A candlelight vigil is planned Sunday night for a young boy from New Hampshire who went missing and is presumed dead.
The vigil for 5-year-old Elijah Lewis will be held in Watson Park in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Elijah was last seen at his home in Merrimack sometime within the last 30 days, but was never reported missing prior to state child welfare officials notifying authorities.
A state police cadaver dog found a body that’s presumed to be Elijah buried in the woods in Abington, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.
The chief medical examiner in Massachusetts was scheduled to do an autopsy Sunday to determine the cause and manner of death.
The vigil was planned to bring awareness to Elijah's story and show support for his loved ones, according to the Facebook site for the event.
Lewis’ mother and a man were arrested last weekend in New York and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to witness tampering and child endangerment charges related to the case. Danielle Dauphinais, 35, and Joseph Stapf, 30, will remain in custody and plan to meet with their lawyers to discuss bail hearings.