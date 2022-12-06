DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--
Sonrava Health, a national family of health and wellness companies, today announced that Vikram Sarma has been promoted to Chief Growth and Partnership Officer, a new role in the organization focused on innovative growth opportunities.
“We’ve enjoyed working with Vikram over the past year and believe he has a lot to offer as we explore innovative ways to expand access to affordable, high quality oral health for individuals and groups that purchase dental coverage and services in the public and private sectors,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonrava Health. “He is very strategic and has demonstrated that he can identify opportunities and create effective solutions to address them.”
“Finding ways for Western Dental to reach and serve many more patients with high quality, affordable care is an exciting mission,” said Mr. Sarma. “This organization, with its expanding dental coverage and network capabilities, and its outstanding team, has the potential to solve oral health access and affordability challenges for groups and individuals alike in a much larger way.”
Before joining Sonrava Health in late 2021, Mr. Sarma was Vice President Growth Marketing for Actegy Health, where he led marketing and dramatically increased medical device sales in North America through multiple channels. He began his career at Proctor & Gamble Company in 2001 and held positions of increasing responsibility during a 10-year tenure. He helped shape and launch new brands like Bounty and Charmin Basic to better serve more households across a wider economic spectrum. He then moved to The Clorox Company where, as the Senior Director Marketing, he helped shape a successful innovation portfolio of new products and product capabilities and supported it with marketing campaigns that brought more households into the Clorox franchise.
Mr. Sarma earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics & Political Science at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Minnesota. He was the recipient of two Ogilvy Awards, the Clorox CEO Leadership Award, and a University of Michigan Leadership Legacy Award.
ABOUT SONRAVA HEALTH
Sonrava Health is a national family of health and wellness companies – including differentiated dental office brands with more than 560 affiliated offices, dental and vision benefit plans, provider networks, and consumer products and services – focused on quality, value and innovation and built on a platform of unique and efficient technology. For more information, visit www.Sonrava.com.
