Villanova University Appoints Kevin W. Noller as Vice President for University Advancement

Villanova University President the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, OSA, PhD, announced today the appointment of Kevin W. Noller, ’04 CLAS, ’09 MBA, as Vice President for University Advancement, effective immediately. This key appointment is the result of a national search that attracted a strong pool of applicants from all over the country. Noller brings nearly 20 years of experience to his new leadership position, most recently serving as Associate Vice President for Major Gifts at Villanova.
“Kevin’s familiarity with Villanova’s mission, coupled with a proven track record of securing transformative philanthropic gifts and developing high-performing teams, made him stand out in a very talented group of candidates,” said Father Donohue. “He will be a valuable asset to our University leadership team, and I look forward to working closely with him in this role.”
As Vice President, Noller will provide overall leadership and direction for the Office of University Advancement, which includes Alumni Relations, Athletics Development, Annual Giving, Family Engagement and Philanthropy, Corporate and Foundation Relations, Gift and Estate Planning, Stewardship, Special Events, Regional Development, and fundraising for Villanova’s Colleges and Schools. He will also be responsible for expanding financial support for the priorities of Villanova’s 2020-2030 Strategic Plan and planning the University’s next comprehensive capital campaign.
“It is an honor to serve my alma mater in this important role. Working at Villanova is more than a job for me, and I am driven by my deep connection to this exceptional community of alumni, faculty, staff and students,” Noller said. “I look forward to collaborating with Fr. Peter and the incredible University Advancement team to support the initiatives of the Rooted. Restless. Strategic Plan and advance the mission and values of this great Augustinian Catholic institution.”
In his previous role as Associate Vice President for Major Gifts at Villanova, Noller directed Villanova’s major gift program, managing a staff of nearly 50 with fundraising responsibilities for the University’s colleges and schools, athletics, parents, regional offices and gift planning. Villanova’s top fundraiser over the last decade, he developed the proposal and strategy integral to the closure of the largest gift in Villanova’s history, and has led teams that have collectively raised more than $850 million in support of the University.
A member of Villanova’s Office of University Advancement since 2010, Noller has extensive understanding of departmental operations, and during his tenure has improved efficiency and transparency, developed and implemented new engagement strategies, and worked across the University to identify new areas for support. He also played a leadership role in Villanova’s comprehensive campaign, For TheGreater Great: The Villanova Campaign to Ignite Change, which closed in 2018 at $760 million – more than $150 million over its goal. Committed to community leadership and service, he has served as a speaker and facilitator for advancement professional organizations and an outside advisor to local nonprofits on fundraising best practices, including Habitat for Humanity.
Noller earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and Master of Business Administration from Villanova University.
About Villanova University:Since 1842, Villanova University’s Augustinian Catholic intellectual tradition has been the cornerstone of an academic community in which students learn to think critically, act compassionately and succeed while serving others. There are more than 10,000 undergraduate, graduate and law students in the University's six colleges—the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the Villanova School of Business, the College of Engineering, the M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing, the College of Professional Studies and the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law. Ranked among the nation’s top universities, Villanova supports its students’ intellectual growth and prepares them to become ethical leaders who create positive change everywhere life takes them. For more, visitwww.villanova.edu.
