Villanova University President the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, OSA, PhD, today announced a $20 million gift from alumnus Victor J. Maggitti, Jr. ’56 VSB, in support of the University’s Falvey Library. This gift will play an instrumental role in advancing Villanova’s vision for transforming the Library to further its scholarly goals and support the evolving needs of students and faculty.
“We are extremely grateful to Vic for his remarkable generosity,” said Father Donohue. “There are few campus spaces that touch as many Villanova lives, or so powerfully set the tone for the University as Falvey Library. Vic’s gift will allow the University to advance learning and discovery, creating a place where students, faculty, staff and the global community of scholars can access, create and share knowledge.”
“Villanova and the Library have always held such a special place in my life, so this gift is especially meaningful to me,” said Victor J. Maggitti, Jr. ’56 VSB. “The Library is the heart of the academic experience and my gift is an investment in this important University priority. Villanova shaped who I am today and through this gift I hope to help impact the lives of generations of Villanovans to come.”
One of the key initiatives of Villanova’s Strategic Plan is the continued transformation of its academic facilities to support the University’s position as a national research institution. Located in the heart of its campus, Falvey Library is a repository for academic scholarship and is at the core of the educational experience, encompassing learning, studying, discovery and exploration. The University’s vision for Falvey Library is to transform the facility into a dynamic hub that further enriches the academic life of the entire the campus community. Villanova aims to create a highly integrated space that fosters collaboration, enhances intellectual inquiry, and empowers student and faculty research and scholarship at the highest levels. It will also provide engaging and accessible space for conferences, panels and other events that bring the University’s entire community together.
“Through his generosity over the past several decades, Vic has demonstrated his enduring commitment to furthering Villanova’s academic mission and securing its future,” said Michael J. O’Neill, Senior Vice President for University Advancement. “This gift will give us the opportunity to reimagine our library space to support a truly unique and transformative 21 st century education for all Villanovans.”
Victor J. Maggitti, Jr. ’56 VSB is the Founder and President of Vimco, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of construction supplies and accessories. Maggitti is a longstanding supporter of Villanova University, who was recognized for his commitment with the 2006 St. Thomas of Villanova Medal—the highest honor bestowed by the Villanova University Alumni Association. Throughout the years, he has demonstrated a passion for supporting projects that bolster Villanova’s facilities, providing leadership-level support to the University’s Athletics facilities, as well as the John and Joan Mullen Center for the Performing Arts. Maggitti graduated from Villanova in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from the Villanova School of Business (VSB). In addition to his continued involvement with his alma mater, he is a Trustee Emeriti—formerly serving as Chair of the Board—at Malvern Preparatory School, an independent, Augustinian school for young men in grades six through 12 located in Malvern, Pa.
About Falvey Library:Falvey Library serves as the primary source of academic information at Villanova University, supportingresearch, teaching and learning, while advancing global scholarship. Falvey Library’s collection contains more than 1.68 million titles, including books, periodicals, print and electronic journals, a digital library collection and online exhibits and special collections. Additionally, the Library comprises individual and group study spaces, the Dugan Polk Family Reading Room, the Speaker’s Corner for events and programs, and a Learning Commons, which includes the Writing Center, Math Learning and Resource Center and Learning Support Services. Falvey Library also houses the University Archives, Villanova’s immersive video research and learning environment called the CAVE (CAVE Automatic Virtual Environment), and an Idea Lab—home to the University’s Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
About Villanova University:Since 1842, Villanova University’s Augustinian Catholic intellectual tradition has been the cornerstone of an academic community in which students learn to think critically, act compassionately and succeed while serving others. There are more than 10,000 undergraduate, graduate and law students in the University's six colleges—the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the Villanova School of Business, the College of Engineering, the M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing, the College of Professional Studies and the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law. Ranked among the nation’s top universities, Villanova supports its students’ intellectual growth and prepares them to become ethical leaders who create positive change everywhere life takes them. For more, visitwww.villanova.edu.
