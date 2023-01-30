Villara Energy Systems Wins Prestigious Award for VillaGrid Battery Storage System

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023--
Villara Energy Systems is thrilled to announce that its VillaGrid product has won the prestigious PV Magazine Award for 2022 in the category of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). The award, presented by PV Magazine, recognizes the top products and services in the solar industry and is widely considered one of the most sought-after accolades in the field. This year’s winners were honored alongside the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi as part of the 11th MESIA Solar Awards Ceremony.
The VillaGrid is a residential, lithium titanate (LTO) battery offering twice the continuous power of conventional lithium-ion batteries at 10kW, four times the peak power at 30kW, and double the lifespan with a 20-year warranty. Even the smallest, 5.75kWh VillaGrid battery can back up a home during a power outage.
“Homeowners can avoid peak rates and protect themselves from power outages with this revolutionary storage system that delivers more power, more safety, and more useful life than traditional home batteries,” stated Garrett Woodroof, General Manager of Villara Energy.
The PV Magazine award is given annually to companies that have made significant contributions to the advancement of solar technology. The judging panel, which consists of industry experts and analysts, recognized the VillaGrid for its innovative technology, ease of use, and ability to deliver real-world benefits to homeowners.
"We are honored to receive this recognition from PV Magazine," said Rick Wylie, CEO of Villara Energy Systems. "The VillaGrid system represents years of hard work and dedication from our team, and we are thrilled to see it being recognized as a leading product in the solar industry."
Villara Energy Systems is committed to developing innovative energy solutions that make it easy and affordable for homeowners to go green and protect themselves from power outages.
About Villara Energy Systems
Villara Energy Systemsdelivers best-in-class energy products designed to exceed consumer expectations and the strictest safety standards. As a proud California manufacturer, Villara Energy engineers and produces its products in the USA.
