BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2023--
Today, Viome, a longevity company committed to translating scientific advancements into practical and individualized health solutions, has announced the introduction of their personalized Oral Health Solution products, designed to revolutionize at-home oral care for long-term, preventative health.
Viome's holistic approach is leading the charge in a new age in oral care. There is growing evidence linking the oral microbiome to several systemic diseases, including cardiovascular issues, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer. A significant 80% of Americans over the age of 35 suffer from some form of gum disease, and those with gum disease are 70% more likely to develop Alzheimer's. Moreover, oral pathogens are linked to triggering up to 50% of heart attacks and strokes, and a staggering 95% of Americans with diabetes also struggle with periodontal disease.
Viome’s Oral Health Intelligence Test is the first RNA-based test that allows individuals to target the root cause of underlying activities leading to common oral health concerns like tooth decay, gum inflammation, and bad breath. This test also allows Viome to customize food recommendations and supplement formulas as well to support not only oral health but overall systemic health.
Viome’s VRx My·Biotics™ Oral Lozenges include a personalized formulation featuring pre, pro, and post-biotics along with amino acids and minerals that promote a healthy oral environment. Viome’s Oral Lozenges deliver 6 billion CFU‡ of beneficial biotics and other personalized ingredients tailored to each person’s unique oral microbiome and Viome Oral Health Intelligence Test results. These ingredients are formulated to help bring the oral microbiome back into balance, protect teeth and gums from harmful microbial activity, support the immune system, and promote overall health throughout the body.
Following closely on the heels of the lozenges, Viome is set to introduce its groundbreaking personalized toothpaste and gel. This patented base formula is uniquely designed to dissolve the molecular bond between plaque and teeth without the need for harsh abrasives. Clinical trials have demonstrated that this innovative combination outperforms standard toothpaste by a significant margin. It removes plaque 250% more effectively, reduces gum bleeding by a stunning 190%, and also whitens teeth gently at a molecular level.
"Our mission is to understand the biological changes that happen in our body at the onset and during the progression of various chronic diseases and develop personalized and custom-made nutritional products to improve the health of humanity," said Naveen Jain, Founder and CEO of Viome. "Our Oral Health initiative is a decisive response to the escalating evidence underscoring the crucial role the oral microbiome plays in maintaining not only our oral health but our overall well-being. Our personalized oral care products add to our existing custom-made supplements and personalized gut biotics. Viome continues to be the only company utilizing the power of RNA technology to discover deep health insights and utilize these valuable insights to develop precise and personalized nutritional products, empowering individuals to take proactive control over their health."
“This test is one of the most innovative products I’ve seen in the health space and will revolutionize the way people approach oral hygiene and care,” said Edward Zuckerberg, D.D.S., F.A.G.D., Oral Health Advisor at Viome. “With this one saliva test, consumers will receive a wealth of information that will enable them to take preventative measures against oral issues, which have downstream health effects. It’s about time we raise awareness for the oral microbiome and its connection to overall health, and I couldn’t be happier to partner with Viome on this mission.”
To learn more about Oral Health Solutions, visit www.viome.com/products/oral-health-solutions
About Viome
Viome is a pioneering longevity and preventative healthcare company committed to bridging the gap between scientific breakthroughs and their practical implementation as health solutions. Utilizing cutting-edge AI and the world's largest gene expression database, Viome's home-based tests offer individuals personalized nutritional guidance and innovative microbiome health products to enhance both lifespan and healthspan.
Viome has empowered over half a million users with its unique approach that marries groundbreaking proprietary RNA sequencing methods with AI technology. This combination analyzes epigenetic biomarkers, providing robust, AI-driven health insights that contribute significantly to promoting a healthy lifespan.
Together with its top-tier precision nutrition recommendations, Viome offers a comprehensive and personalized solution to aging - at its optimum. This is more than just health optimization, it's a revolution in understanding how we age and enabling us to do so with vitality and wellness.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726928871/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact
Autumn Communications
Viome@autumncommunications.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH TECHNOLOGY GENETICS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY FITNESS & NUTRITION ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SOURCE: Viome
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/26/2023 11:56 AM/DISC: 07/26/2023 11:52 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726928871/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.