DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2022--
The "Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Research Report by Cell Line, Type, Transfection, Indication, Workflow, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 688.42 million in 2020, USD 860.08 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.05% to reach USD 2,632.73 million by 2026.
In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.
It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.
Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
- ABL Inc.
- Batavia Biosciences B.V.
- BioNTech IMFS GmbH
- Biovian Oy
- c-LEcta GmbH
- Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
- Cevec Pharmaceuticals GmbH
- Cobra Biologics Limited
- Creative Biogene
- FinVector Vision Therapies
- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- GeneOne Life Science, Inc.
- Genezen Laboratories
- Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.
- Lonza Group AG
- Merck KGaA
- Miltenyi Biotec GmbH
- Novasep Inc.
- Sirion-Biotech GmbH
- Spark Therapeutics Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- uniQure N.V.
- Vigene Biosciences, Inc.
- Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Assumptions
1.8. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising use of viral vectors in several treatments such as cancer demands developments in plasmids and vectors
5.1.1.2. Awareness on the benefits of gene therapy
5.1.1.3. Increase in funding for research and development activities
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Limited trained professionals and the complexity of the manufacturing process
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emerging demand for synthetic genes
5.1.3.2. Approval of gene therapy products from the FDA and other governing bodies
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Ethical concern, logistical issues, and associated cost
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Cell Line
6.1. Introduction
6.2. In-vitro
6.3. In-Vivo
7. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Adeno-Associated Virus
7.3. Adenovirus
7.4. Lentivirus
7.5. Plasmid DNA
8. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Transfection
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Stable Transfection
8.3. Transient Transfection
9. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Indication
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cancer
9.3. Genetic Disorder
9.4. Infectious Disease
10. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Workflow
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Downstream Processing
10.2.1. Fill-finish
10.2.2. Purification
10.3. Upstream Processing
10.3.1. Vector Amplification & Expansion
10.3.2. Vector Recovery/Harvesting
11. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Antisense & RNAi
11.3. Cell Therapy
11.4. Gene Therapy
11.5. Vaccinology
12. Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Biotech Companies
12.3. Research Institutes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vp34n
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005949/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY GENETICS HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/19/2022 01:09 PM/DISC: 04/19/2022 01:09 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005949/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.