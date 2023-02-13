TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023--
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”), an aerospace and space travel company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.
About Virgin Galactic Holdings
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/
