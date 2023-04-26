TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2023--

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) today announced the completion of its Unity 24 glide flight from Spaceport America.

Please visit the Company’s website for further information about today’s flight.

Press materials clear for your use can be accessed via the Virgin Galactic Press FTP including:

  • B-Roll – 120 seconds package
  • Flight images
  • Pilot bios
  • Dave Mackay, Chief Pilot, Glide Flight Introduction video

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005780/en/

CONTACT: For media inquiries:

Jeff Michael - Communications

virgingalacticpress@virgingalactic.com

661.754.4300For investor inquiries:

Eric Cerny - Vice President, Investor Relations

vg-ir@virgingalactic.com

949.774.7637

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AIR TRANSPORT AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 04/26/2023 11:52 AM/DISC: 04/26/2023 11:50 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005780/en

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

Trending Video

Recommended for you