Virginia Companies Can Now Offer Bind Personalized Health Plans on a Fully-Insured Basis to Give Employees Health Care Cost Certainty

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
Bind Benefits, Inc. announced today that its personalized health plans are now available on a fully-insured basis to Virginia employers with more than 50 employees.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005255/en/
Bind redesigned health insurance to give employers the opportunity to offer a sustainable, attractive health benefit—without compromising coverage or quality. Members can see treatment options and compare prices before making a decision. The Bind personalized health plan delivers the freedom to choose—and the information to choose wisely. (Graphic: Bind)
Bind redesigned health insurance from the ground up to give employers the opportunity to offer a sustainable, attractive health benefit, without continuing to shift cost to employees. With Bind, people have full coverage from day one without unnecessary affordability barriers, like deductibles and coinsurance. With an intuitive digital experience, members can see cost and quality comparisons in advance of care.
“Virginia employers and employees deserve the opportunity to save money and be more satisfied with their health insurance experience. Personalized health plans do just that,” said John Chabot, mid-market sales leader for Bind.
Bind has proven when people have upfront cost certainty, they choose higher-quality care—and that makes health care more affordable overall. The impact Bind is having on its members and employer customers is significant. Bind members choose more effective, efficient care and see 52% lower medical and pharmacy out-of-pocket spend than the national average—and employers can spend up to 20% less.
Bind is not new to Virginians. Bind has members from Virginia who are on self-funded plans, offered by companies, such as Lumen, Medtronic, and more.
About Bind
Bind redesigned health insurance to give employers the opportunity to offer a sustainable, attractive health benefit—without compromising coverage or quality. Members can see treatment options and compare prices before making a decision. The Bind personalized health plan delivers the freedom to choose—and the information to choose wisely. Learn more at yourbind.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005255/en/
CONTACT: Bind media contact:
Heather Morrison
Inprela Communications
612-677-2023
KEYWORD: MINNESOTA VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH SMALL BUSINESS OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Bind Benefits, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/14/2021 07:00 AM/DISC: 09/14/2021 07:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005255/en