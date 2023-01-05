OTTAWA, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023--
Virica Biotech Inc. (“Virica”), a leading supplier and developer of viral enhancers for scaling of viral medicines, announced today that Beth Thompson-Webb will be joining the company as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective January 9, 2023. Based out of Boston, MA, Ms. Thompson-Webb will be leading Virica’s commercial efforts to drive global sales and new business growth.
“We are pleased to welcome Ms. Thompson-Webb to Virica’s executive team,” said Dr. Jean-Simon Diallo, CEO and Co-Founder at Virica. “I look forward to having Beth’s commercial leadership, as we expand the reach of our products to improve the manufacturing efficiency and scalability of cell and gene therapies.”
“Beth’s industry expertise and extensive network in the cell and gene therapy space will further bolster our capacity to open doors and close deals,” said Ella Korets-Smith, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Virica. “I am thrilled to have Beth join the Virica team and look forward to her contributions to shaping our growth.”
“Virica’s viral enhancers hold tremendous promise to help drug developers scale their cell and gene therapies for commercialization,” said Beth Thompson-Webb. “I am excited to be joining a company that helps clients realize the full potential of their viral medicines, to treat and potentially cure certain diseases.”
Ms. Thompson-Webb brings over 30 years of senior leadership experience in sales and marketing roles, primarily in the biotechnology and life sciences sectors. Most recently, she served as CCO of Aldevron Inc., a biomanufacturer plasmid DNA, mRNA, and proteins, where she led their global sales and marketing team. Prior to that, Ms. Thompson-Webb was General Manager, Global Commercial for Cell and Gene Therapy at Cytiva, part of Danaher Corporation ( $NYSE: DHR ). Ms. Thompson-Webb holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology and an Associate Degree in Business from Indiana University Bloomington.
About Virica Biotech
Virica develops viral enhancers that optimize the manufacturing of viral medicines, allowing developers to economically deploy their products at scale. Virica’s Viral Sensitizer (VSE™) platform reduces production inefficiencies caused by innate anti-viral defenses in manufacturing cells. Customized VSE formulations substantially increase manufacturing yields and reduce the cost of goods for a range of products, including vaccines, gene therapies, and cell therapies. viricabiotech.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005002/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Jennifer Cameron, Communications, Virica Biotech
T: 1 902 209 4704 / E: Communications@viricabiotech.comPhotos available upon request.
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH GENETICS PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Virica Biotech Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/05/2023 07:37 AM/DISC: 01/05/2023 07:37 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005002/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.