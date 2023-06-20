RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2023--
Virtium, a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial storage and memory solutions, has unveiled the expansion of its StorFly ® 2.5” SATA SSD platforms. The new drives feature the latest generation 3D NAND industrial-grade BiCS5 gTLC (true industrial grade) storage solutions, which include full cross-temp (-40°C to 85°C) characterization and a range of NAND options (pseudo-SLC, TLC and SLC).
The latest addition to Virtium’s product lineup, the high-capacity 2.5-inch SATA SSDs, not only extend the lifecycle of the previous generation but also excel in terms of performance, endurance, and reliability, even in extreme temperature environments. These new offerings boast an impressive capacity of up to 8TB and a five-year-plus product availability, ensuring long-term support.
“SATA SSDs continue to maintain a strong presence in industrial applications, primarily owing to their extensive compatibility and ease of integration, facilitating cost-effective and power-efficient storage solutions for industrial embedded applications. However, it is worth noting that many high-capacity SATA solutions are primarily designed for legacy datacenter servers, catering to 'standard' operating temperature ranges (0°C to 70°C) and often utilizing NAND flash with shorter lifecycles, which quickly transitions to the next technology iteration.”, said Scott Phillips, Virtium’s Vice President of Product Marketing.
“Virtium’s high-capacity SATA SSDs are designed to withstand extended temperatures of -40°C to 85°C and use the latest industrial-grade NAND flash with typical lifecycles of over five years. This not only provides system designers with peace of mind, but also preserves resources by avoiding costly and time-consuming re-qualifications."
The StorFly series of industrial-grade 2.5" SATA SSDs are purpose-built to handle demanding workloads that require substantial storage capacity, particularly in challenging environments characterized by extreme high and low temperatures. These products are an excellent choice for applications involving large-scale streaming data, such as vision systems, media serving (e.g., in-flight entertainment and digital signage), AI, security, and surveillance. With the inclusion of an integrated DRAM cache, Virtium's SATA SSDs also excel in scenarios that involve higher random and mixed workloads such as edge computing and embedded servers, datalogging, avionics, and defense systems. Key features include:
- Wide range of capacity from 64GB to 8TB.
- High-endurance pSLC options
- Full industrial temperature (-40ºC to 85ºC) support.
- Integrated power and thermal management for best steady-state performance over widest temperature range.
- Integrated vtGuard ™ power-fail protection to protect data during unexpected power fluctuation or sudden power loss events.
- Integrated vtSecure ® data security supporting AES encryption with crypto-erase sanitization, device locking, and TCG Opal options.
- Locked bill-of-materials and advanced product change notifications.
- Optional ruggedization enhancements including BGA underfill, conformal coating, extended temperature screening, and 30u” gold connector.
The new StorFly ® 2.5” SATA SSDs are sampling now. To learn more, visit our 2.5” SATA here, contact Sales here or call 888.VIRTIUM : (888.847.8486).
About Virtium
Virtium is a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial-grade SSD Storage and Memory Module solutions. Our 25+ years of successful innovation, high-quality production, and customer commitment differentiate us from our competitors and have earned us many notable customer awards. Virtium solutions offer many benefits to our customers, including high-volume production of the most reliable industrial-grade solid-state drives and memory modules with the greatest durability, highest consistency, and longest product availability. Virtium has consistently provided product solutions to the world’s largest Networking, Telecom, Industrial OEM, and other industrial embedded market customers that require the highest levels of data-storage integrity.
Virtium, StorFly, vtSecure are registered trademarks and vtGuard a trademark of Virtium LLC.
