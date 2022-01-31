DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2022--
The "Virtual Data Room Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global virtual data room market is expected to grow from US$ 1,481.8 million in 2021 to US$ 3,569.3 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2021-2028.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic differed from country to country. The pandemic has resulted in the widespread adoption of virtual data handling for effective remote operations. This creates a more accelerated demand for tools and solutions, such as virtual data rooms to provide an efficient platform for securely collaborating and accessing valuable data. Therefore, after the initial negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global virtual data room market, it is recovering at an accelerating rate due to the rise in the adoption of virtual platforms for data sharing and access and the ongoing adoption of remote work.
The US witnessed the most severe impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The enactment of lockdowns and travel restrictions, shutdown of production facilities, and the shortage of employees had adversely affected the performances of major players across multiple industries in North America. The halt in operations and decline in revenue also drastically affected the M&A scenario in North America. According to a study by Willis Towers Watson's Quarterly Deal Performance Monitor (QDPM), run in partnership with Cass Business School, the North American region saw the sharpest fall in M&A performance by a considerable margin. Acquirers underperformed the standard number, with just 137 deals completed in H1 2020 (compared to 188 in H1 2019), the lowest since 2009.
Geographically, the market is segmented into five key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America held the largest share in the VDR market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period of 2020-2028.
The key companies operating in the global virtual data room market include Ansarada Group Limited; BMC Group, Inc.; Datasite; Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN); Brainloop AG; CapLinked; EthosData; iDeals Solutions Group; Intralinks, Inc.; and Thomson Reuters. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year-on-year.
