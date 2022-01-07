DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--
The "Virtual Data Rooms Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global virtual data rooms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period (2021-2029).
Need to Effectively Manage Increasing Business Data Compelling VDR Market Growth
The major drivers for global virtual data rooms market are rising business data volume due to complexity arising from mergers & acquisitions, regulating data privacy, increasing adoption of online document exchanges, and rise in demand for intellectual property & risk management. According to Institute for Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances (IMAA), the total value of merger & acquisition deals is expected to account to around 40,000 transactions in the year. Through M&A deals, companies look forward to acquiring new technologies and scale production.
However, M&A brings wide variety of challenges to enterprises involved in terms exchanging confidential data, intellectual property, employee information, capitalization table, and varied business contracts creating a large pool of data. Companies involved in M&A will have to collect the data, screen them and present them whilst keeping confidentiality & data security into perspective throughout the transaction. Using virtual data rooms, institutions can carry out confidential data exchange in a secure manner without any need for physical data rooms. However, COVID 19 had a significant adverse impact over the market. This report covers the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on the market revenue exhaustively.
Data Management Indispensable Need in BFSI, Propelling Revenues in this Segment
Global virtual data rooms market has been segmented on the basis of application, deployment type, organization size and vertical. Based on vertical, the report covers Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Biotech and Life Sciences, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Real Estate, Retail and E-commerce, Telecommunications and IT and Others.
BFSI segment leads the vertical segment in terms of revenue in global virtual data rooms market with around 21% market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecasted period 2021-2029. BFSI segment in global market is primarily driven by increasing banking and financial sector. Moreover, growing digitalization and adoption of virtual data rooms solutions and services to ensure security level during the financial transaction and sharing of confidential data. Acute Market Reports Analysis estimates, 85% of global banks are focusing on implementing new technologies under digital transformation program on priority by making investments on technology.
Virtual data rooms provide the storage and sharing methods to the bank professionals as well as the customers. Further, the VDR provides various advantages to the banking sector in the form of cost savings, achieving customer satisfaction by not bringing them physically into the data rooms, space savings and others. Furthermore, the VDRs can be a huge plus for investment bankers dealing in M&A as due diligence is streamlined smartly with the introduction of VDR.
Moreover, maximum transaction value is achieved with VDR in instances of bidding, as there is no requirement of being physically present in hall or standing in the queues. Large number of companies or individuals can also take part in the bidding procedures online. Moreover, the investments in BFSI are also high and this is evident by various facts that include growing BFSI sector, advent of mobile banking and others. Further, according to SAMENA Telecommunications Council (UAE), there would be around 2 billion mobile banking users by the end of 2021.
North America the Current Market, APAC the Future
Geographically, the global virtual data rooms market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). North America leads global virtual data rooms market by capturing largest market share in terms of revenue of 37% in 2019. North America has been accounted as the region witnessing most number of mergers & acquisitions across all disciplines. The reasons attributing to highest transactions value across North America is growing Biotechnology, Pharma and Life Science, BFSI, IT & Telecommunications industry and others
Asia Pacific virtual data rooms system market is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of 15% during the forecast. Positive economic growth in the region, high foreign direct investment coupled with growth in the BFSI, manufacturing and healthcare sector is the major factors augmenting the growth in virtual data rooms market in Asia Pacific. India and China are anticipated to be the most lucrative regions for the virtual data rooms market, high economic growth, proactive government stance to support FDI in the countries coupled with support to digital infrastructure are creating lucrative growth opportunities for the virtual data rooms market.
Product Launches - Most Preferred Strategy
Product launch is the primary strategy adopted by companies in global virtual data rooms market. Product launch helps the companies to increase its market share by giving them a competitive and increasing product portfolio. Collaboration & partnership is the secondary strategy adopted by companies in global virtual data rooms market. Collaboration & partnership enable the companies to share their technologies and research expenditure to develop new technology and product.
