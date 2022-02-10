WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2022--
Virtual, Inc., the leading provider of professional services to technology consortia, standards organizations, and professional societies, today announced that it has been recognized as a winner of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA AwardbyEnergage. Virtual was recognized for its excellence in putting its employees first and demonstrating its values including, teamwork, service excellence, and fun.
“Being recognized as a 2022 Top Workplace is a tremendous honor and testament to the open, inclusive, and diverse culture we have created at Virtual,” said Andy Freed, CEO, Virtual, Inc. “The award affirms that even in difficult times, Virtual’s core values like teamwork and fun remain essential to our success as a company. Getting here is a team effort – we’re fortunate to have such a great team that fulfills our goal of creating ‘A Company We Love.’”
The 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award list celebrates nationally recognized companies based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.
“At Virtual, we are proud of our culture, which is why it is great to receive national recognition for the hard work our employees do every day to help our clients make their mark on the world,” said Virtual, Inc. Chief People Officer Bonnie Bystrek. “Here at Virtual, there truly is no more important asset than our employees. We significantly invest in our people – through progressive benefits such as unlimited vacation, paid maternity leave, and flexibility during these challenging times.”
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit Energage or Workplaces.
About Virtual, Inc.
Virtual is a professional services firm that enables organizations to achieve their goals and make a mark on the world. Whether helping an organization go from zero to 800 corporate members in a mere 18 months, creating and facilitating the adoption of digital payment standards around the world, or extending the reach and impact of an international group dedicated to curing prostate and breast cancer, Virtual provides strategic advisory and execution services that drive real results for technology consortia, standards groups and associations that are forming, growing or changing.
Virtual was recently named again to The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work” list, and the firm has been named three times to Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Virtual is accredited by the AMC Institute, the global trade group that represents the association management industry.
For more information about Virtual, Inc., visit www.virtualinc.com, or call +1 781-246-0500.
