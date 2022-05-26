WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
Virtual, Inc. today announced its latest recognition for outstanding efforts in video creation. Rising above thousands of entries from across the world, Virtual has won Platinum and Gold Hermes Creative Awards which are judged by a panel of Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) members. Virtual is a leading provider of professional services to associations, standards organizations, consortia, advocacy groups and professional societies.
“For our clients, video is an important medium to tell a story both visually and meaningfully. I am thrilled to have our team recognized for their creativity and innovative storytelling. We’re especially proud to showcase our clients in a fun and unique way,” said Virtual, Inc. Senior Vice President of Marketing Communications, Stacey Comito.
With over 6,500 entries throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries, Virtual, Inc. was recognized for its video creation work in the following categories:
Platinum Winner – Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), Category: Electronic Media – Video Meeting Open/Close
2021 Global Community Forum Opening Video
Gold Winner – Mojaloop Foundation, Category: Electronic Media Video Series
Virtual, Inc. was also awarded Honorable Mention for:
Automotive Edge Computing ConsortiumMomentum 2022: Unlocking the Connected Vehicle Services Opportunity
Category: Electronic Media Interactive Media Video
Magis Opening Video
Category: Electronic Media Educational Video
Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the marketing and communication industry. There were entries from PR firms, corporate marketing and communication departments, production companies, and more. Administered and judged by the AMCP, the award decisions are well-informed and made by professionals in the marketing communication industry. AMCP supports the efforts of creative professionals who work for public service and charitable organizations through its awards.
About Virtual, Inc.
Virtual is a professional services firm that enables organizations to achieve their goals and make a mark on the world. Whether helping an organization go from zero to 800 corporate members in a mere 18 months or extending the reach and impact of an international group dedicated to curing prostate and breast cancer, Virtual provides strategic advisory and execution services that drive real results for technology consortia, standards groups, and associations that are forming, growing, or changing.
Virtual has been recognized on regional and national “Top Places to Work” lists and has previously been named on Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Virtual is accredited by the AMC Institute, the global trade group that represents the association management industry.
For more information about Virtual, Inc., visit www.virtualinc.com, or call +1 781-246-0500.
