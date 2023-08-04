--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2023--
Generative Red Team (GRT) Challenge:
WHO:
The organizing founders of the Generative Red Team (GRT) Challenge: Seed AI, AI Village, Humane Intelligence, the Wilson Center Science and Technology Innovation Program (STIP), as well as coalition companies and organizations
WHAT:
News conference featuring:
WHERE:
WHEN:
2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on Monday, August 7, 2023; Information shared during thenews conference is embargoed until 8 am ET Thursday, August 10, 2023
WHY:
Seed AI, AI Village, Humane Intelligence, the Wilson Center STIP, and coalition members are collaborating on the GRT Challenge, which was announced by the White House in May, a first-of-its-kind event to bring people from all walks of life together to test leading AI technologies. The goal of the GRT Challenge, which was announced by the White House in May, is to advance AI and better understand the risks and limitations of this technology at scale, because open and extensive evaluation and testing bring us closer to inclusive development.
At the GRT Challenge, thousands of people - including hundreds of students and others from organizations traditionally left out of the early stages of technological change - will come together to test generative LLMs (large language models) for bias, potential harms, and security vulnerabilities.
The GRT Challenge will take place in the AI Village at DEF CON 31, which runs from August 10-13, 2023, at Caesar’s Forum in Las Vegas, Nev.
