Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $154.3 billion as of February 28, 2023. In addition, the company provided services to $2.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

By Product Type:

February 28, 2023

 

January 31, 2023

Open-End Funds (1)

$

54,261

 

$

55,996

Closed-End Funds

 

10,266

 

 

10,683

Retail Separate Accounts

 

37,743

 

 

37,744

Institutional Accounts (2)

 

51,998

 

 

53,389

Total

$

154,268

 

$

157,812

(1)

Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds

(2)

Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

CONTACT: Sean Rourke

(860) 263-4709

sean.rourke@virtus.com

