HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2023--
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $154.3 billion as of February 28, 2023. In addition, the company provided services to $2.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
By Product Type:
February 28, 2023
January 31, 2023
Open-End Funds (1)
$
54,261
$
55,996
Closed-End Funds
10,266
10,683
Retail Separate Accounts
37,743
37,744
Institutional Accounts (2)
51,998
53,389
Total
$
154,268
$
157,812
(1)
|Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds
(2)
|Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
