Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $154.8 billion as of March 31, 2023. The increase from December 31, 2022 primarily reflected market appreciation and net inflows in retail separate accounts, partially offset by net outflows in open-end funds and institutional accounts. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
Assets Under Management 1 (unaudited)
($ in millions)
By Product Type:
March 31, 2023
February 28, 2023
December 31, 2022
Open-End Funds (2)
$
53,865
$
54,261
$
53,000
Closed-End Funds
10,358
10,266
10,361
Retail Separate Accounts
37,397
37,743
35,352
Institutional Accounts (3)
53,229
51,998
50,663
Total (1)
$
154,849
$
154,268
$
149,376
|(1)
Excludes AUM of AlphaSimplex, which the company acquired on April 1, 2023
|(2)
Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds
|(3)
Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
