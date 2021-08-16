TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Concerns about COVID-19 have prompted organizers of one of New Jersey’s premier road races to cancel the event for the second year in a row.
The New Jersey Marathon and Half Marathon were scheduled to be held in and around Long Branch on Oct. 16 and 17.
In a statement on the event’s website, organizers said the city has decided not to hold large events this fall. The races annually attract thousands of runners to the New Jersey shore.
“With the unknown impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant, and the City’s charge to protect its citizens, Long Branch has made the decision to not allow large events this fall,” organizers wrote. “We appreciate the difficult position that Long Branch is in and their 25 years of support.”
A message seeking comment was left Monday with Long Branch's business administrator.
Runners who had registered for the races can transfer their registration to a marathon and half marathon scheduled to be held in Atlantic City on the same weekend, according to the website.
State officials announced Monday that positive coronavirus cases have risen about 29% in the last week. New Jersey recorded 1,145 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 884 new cases a week ago. Hospitalizations reached 853, the highest level since May.
Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver delivered an update on the figures Monday in New Brunswick, where she hosted U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, along with other officials, to discuss reducing drug costs.
Oliver is serving as acting governor, with Gov. Phil Murphy on vacation in Italy and expected to return on Thursday.
Murphy, a Democrat, has said most of those hospitalized with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.