Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.
On Tuesday, September 5, Ryan McInerney, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.
On Thursday, September 14, Chris Newkirk, Global Head of New Flows, will present at the UBS Fintech Leaders Conference. The discussion will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.
On Friday, September 15, Mr. Newkirk will present at the Autonomous Research Annual Future of Commerce Symposium. The discussion will begin at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time and last for approximately 45 minutes.
Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days on the Investor Relations website at investor.visa.com.
