Today Viseon Inc. announced the US commercial rollout and initial clinical use of the First-of-its-Kind 4K Advanced Visualization System for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery. The Viseon MaxView 4K System is an enabling, towerless, state-of-the-art, advanced visualization system involving no capital equipment expense and occupying no operating room footprint, most accommodating in an ASC setting. The 4K System is comprised of a single-use sterile 4K imaging camera and a reusable, non-sterile 4K Image Control Box, enabling a true 4K experience on a 4K Operating Room monitor for the entire OR team to observe. As a 4K Digital Platform, the system is also capable of real-time procedural video recording and still image capture, enabling the surgeon to develop a digital content database for teaching, presentations, publications, patient case review and further analysis with advanced machine learning and AI algorithms toward advanced procedural planning and optimized patient outcomes. The MaxView 4K System is compatible with all the major currently marketed lateral access retractors and is implant agnostic.
The initial case series with the Viseon MaxView 4K system was performed by Orthopedic Surgeons, Rajiv Sethi, MD, and Philip Louie, MD at Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, WA, Orthopedic Surgeon Samuel Joseph, MD at HCA South Tampa Hospital, Tampa, FL, and Neurosurgeon Alfred Ogden, MD at Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, NJ. Commenting on his MaxView 4K clinical experience, Dr. Sethi stated, “This MaxView 4K is a game changer, a significant improvement from the prior HD system. I was able to perform a complex procedure in an ergonomically neutral position with an excellent 4K resolution video image that gave me a crisp and very detailed view of anatomy, including microvasculature otherwise only visualized with a surgical microscope. The entire OR team including Spine Fellows were also able to observe my every move, enabling enhanced procedural efficiency and patient safety.” Dr. Louie added, “I’ve used the Viseon MaxView 4K System in-hospital and in our outpatient ASC for a variety of procedures, including decompressions. This is a major step forward enabling cases to be performed where large, expensive capital equipment is not economically or practically available.” Further commenting, Dr. Joseph mentioned, “Using Viseon’s MaxView 4K System, I was able to visualize down the surgical corridor with great clarity and resolution, spotting an undetected nerve root running across the disc space, preventing a possible neurological injury. Without MaxView 4K, I may have not seen this critical anatomy.” Dr. Ogden noted, “The MaxView 4K experience rivaled the use of the surgical microscope, and I was able to seamlessly record the case for future reference and teaching. I look forward to the Company expanding their 4K platform from the current lumbar lateral access to posterior and anterior lumbar and cervical later this year.”
“Enabling advanced minimally invasive spine surgery procedures to be performed in a more safe, efficient and economic manner benefits the patient, the surgeon and the hospital,” said Jeffrey Valko, Viseon Chief Executive Officer. “Visualization seems to be such a fundamental requirement during spine surgery but advancing minimally invasive techniques require more advanced visualization that significantly benefits patient’s safety without a large economic burden on the hospital. Viseon uniquely enables this with the first-ever MaxView 4K System. We are fortunate to have an exceptionally talented product development team who have repeatably demonstrated their ability to rapidly innovate next generation patented technology enabling us to expand into additional markets such as Neurosurgery, ENT, Endoscopy, and other Orthopedic uses.”
About Viseon: Viseon, Inc. is privately held and was founded to bring the first and only state-of-the-art single-use disposable 4K imaging technology to the field of minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Viseon’s goal is to advance minimally invasive surgery with innovative technology that enhances intraoperative visualization in an otherwise compromised setting. In doing so the Company will disrupt antiquated modalities for visualization, enable the digital future and accelerate adoption of advanced surgical techniques, improving the surgeon experience, patient outcomes and safety.
