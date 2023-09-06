IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2023--
Today Viseon Inc. announces the first US clinical use of the First-of-its-Kind 4K Hawkeye ™ device for Anterior Lumber Interbody Fusion (ALIF). The Viseon Hawkeye 4K System represents a significant line extension of an enabling, towerless, state-of-the-art advanced digital visualization system involving no capital equipment expense and occupying no operating room footprint. ALIF procedures are routinely done across most spine surgery practices and represents a significant expansion opportunity for Viseon in a US$9.5 billion global ALIF market. Furthermore, ALIF’s present a more complex procedure than typical minimally invasive techniques, involving both a Vascular or General Surgeon for exposure, and a Spine Surgeon for instrumentation, so advanced visualization throughout the procedure is essential for patient safety.
The first Viseon Hawkeye ALIF procedure was performed at Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, Washington, by general and transplant surgeon Jared Brandenberger, MD and spinal surgeon Rajiv Sethi, MD. Commenting on his first Viseon 4K experience, Dr Brandenberger stated “The Viseon 4K System provided me with head’s up microscope-type visualization, without the ergonomic burden and OR Team isolation typically associated with the use of my loupes. ALIF procedures present delicate critical anatomy to manage during anterior exposure of the spine, so visualizing vasculature and other critical structures is essential for patient safety. The Viseon 4K Hawkeye provided me with advanced visualization, teaching safety and unparalleled confidence throughout the procedure.”
Pete Davis, Viseon President and Chief Operating Officer added, “In addition to the increasing routine use of the Viseon 4K MaxView ® in lateral, prone lateral and posterior procedures in our key hospital accounts, after overwhelming surgeon requests, expanding the Viseon 4K digital technology platform into additional spine surgery procedures represents growth and commercial acceleration for the Company. Our 4K Viseon technology procedural diversity now accommodates over ten (10) different procedure types in both hospital and ASC settings. The Viseon 4K image resolution and depth perception offers greater procedural value without any capital cost to the hospital. Adding to our existing well established advanced visualization market presence, we are excited to now expand into the ALIF market and soon into cervical spine procedures later this year, and further into other clinical markets moving through 2024.”
About Viseon: Viseon, Inc. is privately held and was founded to bring the first and only state-of-the-art single-use disposable 4K imaging technology to the field of spine surgery. Viseon’s goal is to advance open and minimally invasive surgery with innovative technology that enhances intraoperative visualization in an otherwise compromised setting. In doing so the Company will disrupt antiquated modalities for visualization, enable the digital future and accelerate adoption of advanced surgical techniques, improving the surgeon experience, patient outcomes and safety, while introducing economic benefits to the hospital.
