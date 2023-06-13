Vision Plan Communication Crucial for Satisfaction, J.D. Power Finds

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 13, 2023--
Vision plan providers that provide plan information to customers see a significantly higher overall customer satisfaction score than those who do not, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Vision Plan Satisfaction Study, SM released today. Specifically, insureds who do not receive plan information from their provider have satisfaction scores that are 110 points lower (on a 1,000-point scale) than those who do.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613417312/en/
J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Vision Plan Satisfaction Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Communications to vision plan customers was the lowest-scoring factor in the study,” said Christopher Lis, managing director of global healthcare intelligence at J.D. Power. “To increase customer retention and advocacy in today’s cost-conscious environment with high inflationary pressure in play, plans need to provide clear information that showcases the benefits of the plan relative to costs, now more than ever.”
Study Ranking
AetnaVision ranks highest in overall customer satisfaction with a score of 821. UnitedHealthcare Vision (817) ranks second and National Guardian (792) ranks third.
The 2023 U.S. Vision Plan Satisfaction Study measures customer satisfaction with vision plan providers based on five factors, in order of importance: plan coverage; plan cost; communication; customer service; and claims and reimbursement. The study is based on responses from 1,342 vision plan members and was fielded in March-April 2023.
For more information on the U.S. Vision Plan Satisfaction Study visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/healthcare/us-vision-plan-satisfaction-study.
See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2023060.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.
J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.
About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules:www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613417312/en/
CONTACT: Geno Effler, J.D. Power; West Coast; 714-621-6224;media.relations@jdpa.com
John Roderick; East Coast; 631-584-2200;john@jroderick.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA ANALYTICS HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OPTICAL HEALTH INSURANCE
SOURCE: J.D. Power
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/13/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/13/2023 08:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613417312/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.