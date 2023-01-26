BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023--
Vision Ridge Partners (“Vision Ridge” or the “Firm”), a sustainable real assets investor, today announced the closing of SAF Annex Fund (the “Fund”) with $700 million of capital commitments. The Fund received significant support from a diverse base of existing Vision Ridge clients as well as new institutional investors, including leading sovereign wealth fund, endowment, foundation, family office, public pension and consultant investors.
The Fund builds upon Vision Ridge’s track record of identifying, developing, and transforming complex assets across energy, transportation, and agriculture in seeking to deliver superior financial returns while driving positive environmental impact. The Fund will enable Vision Ridge to scale new and existing investments across its portfolio. To date, Vision Ridge has committed just over half of the Fund to multiple investments.
“As our world faces a seismic shift towards sustainability, we are pleased to help advance companies at the forefront of the energy transition by providing the capital, industry expertise and deep network of relationships they need to succeed for decades to come,” said Reuben Munger, Managing Partner at Vision Ridge. “We are grateful for the strong support we have received for the Fund, which reflects our investors’ confidence in the Vision Ridge team.”
The Fund’s successful close follows the close of Vision Ridge’s $1.25 billion Sustainable Asset Fund III in April 2021.
Munger concluded, “Looking ahead, we expect our targeted opportunity set and investment pipeline to remain robust. We are excited to build upon our momentum in 2022 to continue to generate value for our investors, our portfolio companies, and the planet in 2023.”
About Vision Ridge Partners
Vision Ridge Partners is a sustainable real assets investor that seeks to capitalize on the global transition to sustainability by identifying, developing, and transforming complex assets across energy, transportation, and agriculture. With offices in Colorado and New York, Vision Ridge manages $3.1 billion on behalf of institutional investors globally, as of September 30, 2022. For more information visit: https://vision-ridge.com.
