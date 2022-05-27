SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 27, 2022--
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage, central nervous system (CNS)-focused biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders, today announced that Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in June. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during these conferences.
William Blair 42 nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Tuesday, June 7 th at 2:00pm Central Time
Location: Chicago, IL
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Company Presentation
Date and Time: Thursday, June 9 th at 10:00am Eastern Time
Location: New York, NY
The live and archived webcasts of VistaGen’s fireside chat and presentation will be accessible through the News/Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.VistaGen.com.
About VistaGen
VistaGen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage, CNS-focused biopharmaceutical company striving to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. The Company is advancing first-in-class therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available. VistaGen’s clinical-stage candidates are targeting multiple forms of anxiety and depression. They belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are odorless, neuroactive steroids that bind to distinct receptors on chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact the olfactory to limbic amygdala circuit without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. VistaGen’s lead candidate, PH94B, is a nasally administered spray currently in multiple Phase 3 trials in the U.S., with results anticipated in 2022. Should ongoing Phase 3 studies be successful, PH94B has the potential to be the first FDA-approved, fast-acting, acute treatment of anxiety for adults with social anxiety disorder. With an experienced leadership team and a steady flow of near- and long-term potential milestones, VistaGen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression. Connect at www.VistaGen.com.
CONTACT: Investors
Mark Flather
Vice President, Investor Relations, VistaGen Therapeutics
Phone: (650) 577-3617
Email:mflather@vistagen.com
Media
Nate Hitchings
SKDK
Email:nhitchings@skdknick.com
