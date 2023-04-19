SEATTLE & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2023--
Visus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-targeted ophthalmic therapeutics for the front and back of the eye, today announced it will present new scientific data at the 2023 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, to be held April 23-27, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The presentations will highlight new research findings on the Company’s alpha-crystallin aggregation inhibitor assets. Alpha-crystallin aggregation inhibitors are intended to restore elasticity and lens clarity, potentially reversing presbyopia and cataracts without the need for surgery.
“We are pleased to share these scientific findings with the ophthalmic research community at ARVO 2023,” said Rhett Schiffman, M.D., M.S., M.H.S.A., co-founder, chief medical officer and head of research and development at Visus Therapeutics. “Our non-clinical work investigates the use of alpha crystallin chaperones as aggregation inhibitors for the potential treatment of cataract, the leading cause of global blindness, and presbyopia, which affects nearly every adult over the age of 50. Exploring non-surgical therapeutic options to treat these diseases has the potential to improve the quality of life for millions of people around the world.”
The schedule of scientific presentations is as follows:
- Paper Title: Intravitreal α-Crystallin Chaperone Reverses Lens Opalescence in Non-Human Primates with Spontaneous Cataracts
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 9:15am – 9:30am (Central Time)
- Location: 343
- Presenter: James Burke, Visus Therapeutics
- Poster Title: Next-Generation α-Crystallin Chaperones for the Treatment of Dysfunctional Lens Syndrome
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 3:45pm – 5:30pm (Central Time)
- Location: Exhibit Hall
- Presenter: Patrick Hughes, Visus Therapeutics
About Cataracts
A cataract is a clouding of the natural lens of the eye, making it difficult to read, drive a car, or see faces. Cataracts become common with age; more than half of all Americans aged 80 or older have cataracts or have had surgery to remove them. 1
About Visus Therapeutics
With offices in Seattle, Wash., and Irvine, Calif., Visus Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-targeted ophthalmic therapeutics for the front and back of the eye. The company is developing novel, pupil-modulating therapeutics designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia. In parallel, Visus Therapeutics is advancing its pipeline of early-stage ophthalmic drug candidates engineered to preserve and restore visual function associated with the leading causes of vision loss including cataract and presbyopia, ocular surface and corneal disease, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration. For more information, visit www.visustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
1Cataracts. Retrieved September 10, 2021. Johns Hopkins Medicine. https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/cataracts
