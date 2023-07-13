CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2023--
Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTS) (“Vitesse” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to issue its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Monday, July 31, 2023, after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will simultaneously post an updated corporate slide presentation with respect to those results on Vitesse’s website, www.vitesse-vts.com, in the “Investor Relations” section of the site, under “News & Events,” sub-tab “Presentations.”
Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.
Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Date: August 1, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-In: 877-407-0778
International Dial-In: 201-689-8565
Conference ID: 13740123
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=4I39jJBq
Replay Information:
A replay of the conference call will be available through August 8, 2023, by dialing:
Dial-In: 877-660-6853
International Dial-In: 201-612-7415
Conference ID: 13740123
ABOUT VITESSE ENERGY, INC.
Vitesse Energy, Inc. is focused on returning capital to stockholders through owning financial interests as a non-operator in oil and gas wells drilled by leading US operators.
More information about Vitesse can be found at www.vitesse-vts.com.
CONTACT: INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTBen Messier, CFA
Director – Investor Relations
(720) 532-8232
