The "Vitiligo Treatment Market Report by Product, by Application and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vitiligo treatment market size is estimated to be USD 1551.3 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
The rising vitiligo infection rates, changing lifestyles, and increasing population attentiveness, and availability of effective treatments, the development of new revolutionary treatments, and pharmaceutical revelation are projected to drive the market growth in near future.
However, lack of knowledge about vitiligo treatment is expected to restrain the market growth.
By Product
In 2021, the topical treatment accounted for the highest revenue share due to growing patient population, the need for various vitiligo treatment methods, and an increase in creative work activities.
By Application
In the global market, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the fact that it is the primary source for diagnosing and treating vitiligo.
Regional Markets In 2021
North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the vitiligo treatment market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of skin conditions like vitiligo, the expanding range of phototherapy treatment options, and the high level of disposable income.
Competitor Insights
Some of the key players operating in the vitiligo treatment market are Pfizer, Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Mylan NV, and Bausch Health Companies, Inc. among others.
This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including product and application from 2021 to 2029.
Segmentation: Vitiligo Treatment Market Report 2021-2029
Product (Revenue, USD Million)
- Surgical Procedures
- Light Therapy
- Topical Treatment
- Others
By Application (Revenue, USD Million)
- Aesthetic Clinics
- Hospitals
- Others
By Region (Revenue, USD Million)
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
