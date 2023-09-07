SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2023--
Vividion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery technologies to unlock high value, traditionally undruggable targets with precision therapeutics for devastating cancers and immune disorders, and a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, today announced that Dr. Shawn Rose, M.D. Ph.D., has joined the company as Chief Development Officer (CDO), Immunology, reporting to our Chief Executive Officer, Aleksandra Rizo.
“Dr. Rose is an enterprise leader with strong expertise and extensive experience in immunology, making him perfectly placed to maximize the potential of Vividion’s small-molecule discovery platform and highly innovative, competitive early-stage pipeline in this area,” said Aleksandra Rizo, Chief Executive Officer of Vividion. “His addition comes at an exciting time both at Vividion and Bayer, as we believe that with stronger cross-functional and cross-enterprise collaboration and knowledge sharing, we can succeed in our mission to ‘drug the undruggable.’ With his proven leadership and pioneering scientific and drug development expertise, Shawn is the perfect fit to unite and strengthen our work in immunology and accelerate progress for patients.”
“I am very excited to join Vividion to continue to advance innovation in immunology,” said Dr. Rose. “I am impressed by the pipeline’s breadth of novel, first-in-class programs in immunology. Vividion’s programs are nearly all targeting proteins the industry has previously viewed as undruggable, and indicate the potential to deliver enormous value to patients. I am also looking forward to working closely with my Bayer colleagues as we enhance cross-enterprise collaboration and partnering in immunology.”
Dr. Rose has served most recently as an Executive Team Member, Interim Chief Medical Officer (CMO), and Head of the Clinical Development Organization at Magenta Therapeutics, where he was responsible for development strategy and execution and organization growth. He was accountable for company-wide development, regulatory, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, biometrics, and medical writing functions while at Magenta. Previously, Dr. Rose held multiple clinical and development leadership roles at Annexon Biosciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Dr. Rose holds an M.D. degree and a Ph.D. degree in Immunology from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Dr. Rose did his postdoctoral training in Medicine and Fellowship in Rheumatology at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Miami, with a Bachelor of Science in Psychobiology.
About Vividion
Vividion Therapeutics, Inc. a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG acquired in August 2021, is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery technologies to unlock high value, traditionally undruggable targets with precision therapeutics for devastating cancers and immune disorders. The company’s platform has enabled it to identify hundreds of previously unknown functional pockets on well-validated protein targets implicated in a wide range of diseases, while simultaneously identifying compounds from its proprietary covalent chemistry library that interact in a highly selective manner with those pockets. The company is leveraging its proprietary chemoproteomic platform to advance a diversified pipeline of highly selective small molecule therapeutics targeting high value, traditionally undruggable targets in oncology and immunology. For more information, please visit www.vividion.com.
About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.
