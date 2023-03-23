SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2023--
Vividion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery technologies to unlock high value, traditionally undruggable targets with precision therapeutics for devastating cancers and immune disorders, and a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, today announced that Matt Patricelli, Ph.D. has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer.
“I can’t think of a better leader for our discovery organization than Matt. He was the first employee and founding scientist at Vividion, and has since seen the evolution from an early drug discovery company to one with multiple late stage discovery programs and multiple programs moving towards the clinic,” said Aleksandra Rizo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vividion. “Under Matt’s leadership the company has leveraged the proprietary chemoproteomic platform to advance a diversified pipeline of highly selective small molecule therapeutics targeting high value, traditionally undruggable targets in oncology and immunology. Matt’s promotion comes at an exciting inflection point in our growth and evolution into a clinical stage company.”
“I am very excited to be promoted into this important role at Vividion and will be dedicated to maintaining our award-winning culture and supporting the growth of our pipeline fueled by our world-class chemoproteomics discovery platform,” said Dr. Patricelli. “I am excited to see the progress of our first-in-class programs in oncology and immunology targeting proteins the industry has previously viewed as undruggable. We believe these compounds have the potential to deliver enormous value to patients, if successful in the clinic. I am energized by the arm’s length business model established with Bayer that allows us to operate largely autonomously and independently but with the technical expertise and financial stability of a major pharmaceutical company.”
Dr. Patricelli joined Vividion in 2016 and was a member of the company’s senior management team. Previously at Vividion, Dr. Patricelli was SVP of Early Discovery Sciences and led all early drug discovery efforts including target selection and validation, as well as the initial early development of Vividion’s chemical proteomics platform. In his new role, Dr. Patricelli will lead all aspects of discovery and preclinical research at Vividion.
Prior to joining Vividion, Dr. Patricelli served as the Senior Director of Biology at Wellspring Biosciences where he led several drug discovery programs including the KRAS-G12C covalent inhibitor discovery project. From 2000-2012 Dr. Patricelli led the chemical proteomics platform activities at ActivX Biosciences. He was the first Scientist to join ActivX and played a key role in the development of ActivX’s platform technologies, including establishing the KiNativ platform which operated as a commercial screening service for more than 15 years.
Dr. Patricelli obtained his BSc in Biochemistry from McGill University, and Ph.D. from The Scripps Research Institute as the first graduate student of Vividion’s founder Dr. Benjamin Cravatt. He is an author or co-author of more than 30 scientific publications, and multiple patents.
About Vividion
Vividion Therapeutics, Inc. a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG acquired in August 2021, is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing novel discovery technologies to unlock high value, traditionally undruggable targets with precision therapeutics for devastating cancers and immune disorders. The company’s platform has enabled it to identify hundreds of previously unknown functional pockets on well-validated protein targets implicated in a wide range of diseases, while simultaneously identifying compounds from its proprietary covalent chemistry library that interact in a highly selective manner with those pockets. The company is leveraging its proprietary chemoproteomic platform to advance a diversified pipeline of highly selective small molecule therapeutics targeting high value, traditionally undruggable targets in oncology and immunology. For more information, please visit www.vividion.com.
About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.
