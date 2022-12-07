PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022--
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, in partnership with Vivint Gives Back, is celebrating the season of giving as Vivint Gives Back kicks off its annual Sub for Santa program. Now in its 15th year, Sub for Santa will serve over 3,500 children in more than 75 locations nationwide this year with donations projected to total over $425,000 – all from generous contributions from Vivint employees.
Vivint employees began the Sub for Santa initiative in 2008 as a way to support local families during the holidays. When Vivint Gives Back was formed, it took over the charitable program, with current and former Vivint employees continuing to volunteer. The Sub for Santa program is now Vivint Gives Back’s largest annual giving campaign.
“This time of year reminds us of the importance of giving back and spreading joy in our communities,” said David Bywater, CEO of Vivint Smart Home. “It’s inspiring to see Vivint employees come together throughout the year to support Vivint Gives Back programs, but I’m especially moved during the holidays as employees and Vivint Gives Back rally to gather donations and create their own version of Santa’s Workshop. I’m honored to work alongside people so dedicated to helping children experience the magic of the holiday season.”
To make the program a success, Vivint Gives Back teamed up with schools nationwide to identify families in need and gather their holiday wish lists. Gifts include winter clothes, books, food, and toys. Funds for the program are raised internally from Vivint employees, and Vivint employees also shop for and wrap each of the gifts. In Vivint’s home state of Utah, Vivint Gives Back will sponsor every student enrolled at Lincoln Elementary and East Midvale Elementary. These schools host some of the largest low-income populations in the Salt Lake area, and Vivint Gives Back has worked with these schools for years to provide gifts around the holidays.
About Vivint Gives Back
Vivint Gives Back, a 501c3 organization, is committed to making a positive impact in communities around the world. Vivint Gives Back has focused its efforts in 2021 on educational programs for children in need throughout North America.
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint is a leading smart home company in the United States. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.9 million customers throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.
