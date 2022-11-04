Viz.ai Launches AI-Powered VizTM Cardio Suite

CHICAGO & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--
AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS-- Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced the launch of a full cardiology suite to speed and improve patient access to innovative cardiovascular treatments. Announced during the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, Viz Cardio Suite leverages AI-powered disease detection, workflow optimization, and care team coordination to provide efficiencies in the delivery of cardiovascular care.
Screen shots of Viz PE with RV/LV ratio data (left), along with the company’s ECG Viewer (right). Both are part of the comprehensive Viz Cardio Suite designed to speed and improve patient access to innovative cardiovascular treatments. Source: Viz.ai.
“Tools like the Viz Cardio Suite will identify patients with targeted cardiovascular diseases and ensure the right clinician is alerted and involved in the patient's care at the right time with the right therapy,” said Dr. Kenneth Rosenfield, Interventional Cardiologist, Section Head of Vascular Medicine and Intervention at Massachusetts General Hospital. “Furthermore, using this latest technology will help bridge neurology and cardiology care teams to advance the heart-brain connection and improve how we treat stroke as well as structural heart disease, atrial fibrillation and other debilitating, cardiac diseases.”
Despite ongoing advances in diagnostics and therapeutics, heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, largely due to delayed diagnosis or inefficient care pathways. With its Cardio Suite, Viz.ai is streamlining care pathways by improving patient identification, developing disease-specific workflows and connecting patients to the right provider in their medical journey.
“Viz.ai is fast becoming adopted across U.S. health systems as the system of action. The comprehensive Viz Cardio Suite brings these capabilities to cardiovascular disease, where optimal patient outcomes often depend on the patient reaching the right therapy fast,” said Chris Mansi, CEO of Viz.ai. “Not only does the Viz Cardio Suite leverage AI to detect more disease in more patients, but it also accelerates the care pathway. This can improve quality of care for patients and working practices for cardiologists, while at the same time increasing hospital revenue and reducing overall healthcare costs.”
The Viz Cardio Suite expands Viz.ai’s leadership in cardiology beyond its FDA-cleared AI modules for pulmonary embolism (Viz PE), with automated right ventricle/left ventricle (RV/LV) ratio algorithm, and aortic disease (Viz AORTIC).
The Viz Cardio Suite also includes:
- Mobile ECG Viewer, which allows care teams to:
- Quickly and easily access and view all 12-lead ECGs flowing through the health system
- Compare ECGs to previous ones
- Share high-quality ECGs via HIPAA-compliant app
- Mobile and Web Cardiac Imaging Viewer, which allows care teams to save time and access images on the go
- Pre-PACS Chest CT Viewer
- In-application cardiology consultation
- Patient data acquisition through CVIS and EHR integration
- Complete AI-structured echo reports in under 2 minutes 1, in partnership with Us2.ai
1 Overall time may vary based on the interpreting physician and imaging source.
About Viz.ai, Inc.
Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care, covering more than 200 million lives across 1,200+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz Platform is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a particular disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by clinical data, the Viz Platform delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.
