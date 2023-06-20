SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2023--
Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, has been named a Best Place to Work by Comparably two years in a row. The Company received two Comparably Best Place to Work Awards for Best Company Outlook and Best Leadership Teams in 2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620387005/en/
Viz.ai Wins Comparably Awards for Best Place to Work for Second Year (Graphic: Business Wire)
“We are honored that Viz.ai has received these two distinguished awards for our outstanding workplace culture. These awards are a reflection of the hard work of our dedicated team and our steadfast commitment to delivering on our mission to increase access to life-saving treatments,” said Dawn Sprague, vice president of people at Viz.ai. “It is our top priority to foster an environment where everyone can thrive and grow, and we continue to invest in a culture that nurtures each individual’s goals and personal growth.”
Comparably recognizes exceptional companies with the Best Place to Work Awards based on anonymous employee ratings about their workplaces over a 12-month period. The final data set was compiled from over 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies.
In 2022, Viz.ai was recognized for Best Company Culture, Best Company for Diversity, Best Company Outlook and Best Company Career Growth.
To learn about opportunities to join Viz.ai, please visit https://www.viz.ai/careers.
About Viz.ai, Inc.
Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care, covering more than 220 million lives across 1,400+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz Platform is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a suspected disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, the Viz Platform delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620387005/en/
CONTACT: Laurie Masonson
laurie.masonson@finnpartners.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HEALTH TECHNOLOGY TELEMEDICINE/VIRTUAL MEDICINE SOFTWARE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT MANAGED CARE HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SOURCE: Viz.ai, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/20/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 06/20/2023 12:00 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620387005/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.