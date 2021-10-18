CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021--
Vizgen, the life science company dedicated to improving human health by visualizing single-cell spatial genomics information, has announced the appointment of Dale Levitzke as Senior Vice President Global Sales and Support. The expansion of Vizgen’s commercial team will support the escalating demand for its MERSCOPE Platform ahead of the full US launch at the end of 2021. In his role, Dale will be responsible for guiding the company towards a global MERSCOPE product launch in 2022, in part by growing distribution channels to match the massive market demand for spatial genomics tools. His immediate focus will be fostering the growth of the Global Sales and Global Service teams to support worldwide commercial endeavors.
Dale joins Vizgen with almost 20 years’ experience in the sales and marketing of diagnostics and genomics tools, with a track record of driving dramatic commercial growth. As VP of Worldwide Sales at NanoString Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), he specialized in developing global sales channels and strategies from the ground up. He expertly led NanoString from less than $10MM to over $125MM in global revenue in only 5.5 years. Prior to that, Dale led commercial activities for the PCR Division at Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) following the company’s acquisition of Helixis, an advanced nucleic acid tools company, where he was the Senior Director for Global Sales. Most recently as VP, Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Dropworks Inc, he led all commercial activities for the company’s Serial Flow Digital Droplet platform. Dale holds a Bachelor of Science with honors degree in Molecular Biology and Genetics from La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia
“I am thrilled to join the talented team at Vizgen that is bringing the first platform for high plex single-cell spatial transcriptomics to market, to be adopted by labs worldwide,” said Dale. “The field of spatial biology is exploding, and I look forward to continuing to demonstrate Vizgen’s visionary role in it through our commercialization of the MERSCOPE Platform and future Vizgen products.”
The fully integrated MERSCOPE Platform enables users to tap into the spatial dimension of biology through the spatial profiling of gene expression across whole tissues. Through its limited commercial release announced in August and its Early Access Program, Vizgen's technology has been incorporated into the labs of many leading research institutions including the University of California San Diego, the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and Baylor College of Medicine.
“Dale has built a reputation as being a strong commercial leader, and his hire marks a major milestone for Vizgen,” says Terry Lo, President and CEO of Vizgen. “His leadership, wealth of experience and network of global contacts will enable us to continue expanding our customer base in the U.S and bring the MERSCOPE Platform to markets worldwide.”
About Vizgen
Vizgen is dedicated to pioneering the next generation of genomics, providing tools that demonstrate the possibilities of in situ single cell spatial genomics, and setting the standard for the spatial genomics field. These tools are enabling researchers to gain new insight into the biological systems that govern human health and disease with spatial context. The company's MERSCOPE TM Platform enables massively multiplexed, genome-scale nucleic acid imaging with high accuracy and unrivaled detection efficiency at subcellular resolution. MERSCOPE provides transformative insight into a wide range of tissue-scale basic research and translational medicine in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, infectious disease, developmental biology, cell and gene therapy, and is an essential tool for accelerating drug discovery and development. For more information, go to www.vizgen.com. Connect on social media Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
