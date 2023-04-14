CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 14, 2023--
Vizgen, the life science company dedicated to improving human health by visualizing single-cell spatial genomics information, today unveiled the MERSCOPE ® PanCancer Pathways Panel. The company will be presenting data generated using the PanCancer Pathways Panel at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 14-19, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
The PanCancer Pathways Panel features a list of genes targeting canonical signaling pathways of cancer and is constructed using recognized oncology databases including OncoKB®, MutSig, the Cancer Genome Atlas and Hallmarks of Cancer to ensure inclusion of critical cancer genes. The Panel provides a key tool for researchers to study tumor behavior at cellular and subcellular levels across multiple different types of cancers. The PanCancer Pathways Panel features:
- Characterization of major oncology signaling pathways including RAS/RTK, PI3K, NOTCH, MYC, Cell Cycle, HIPPO
- Inclusion of cell type markers to identify healthy and disease states
- Compatibility across multiple cancer types
“While Vizgen is known for the customizability of our platform, this pre-designed panel along with our PanNeuro Cell Type Panel represent an ideal starting point for researchers who are looking for convenient off-the-shelf options to explore adding spatial genomic capabilities into their research,” said Terry Lo, President and CEO of Vizgen. “We’re constantly developing new ways to help researchers use this technology to gain new insights, particularly in complex tissues such as solid tumors. These are the first of many panels to come in our product portfolio.”
As part of AACR, Vizgen will be presenting four posters, one of which showcases data generated using the new MERSCOPE PanCancer Pathways Panel. The data demonstrates the ability of the MERSCOPE ® Platform to characterize individual cells in a wide range of human tumor types, including breast, colon, prostate, ovarian, lung and liver cancers. Analysis of expression patterns in tumor cells highlights the panels’ ability to accurately reproduce known transcriptional signatures of hepatocellular carcinoma. In addition to the posters presented by Vizgen, Jonathan Chen, MD, PhD (Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard) will be presenting findings from human lung cancer data generated on the MERSCOPE Platform.
Presentation Details
Title:Characterizing cancer-associated fibroblasts in prostate cancer using Vizgen’s MERSCOPE™ Platform
Date: Tuesday April 18
Time: 9:00 am – 12:30 pm EDT
Presenter: Ben Patterson, PhD, Vizgen
Poster Number: 4332
Location: Section 37
Title:Spatially resolved single-cell transcriptomic profiling in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues
Date: Tuesday April 18
Time: 9:00 am – 12:30 pm EDT
Presenter: Jiang He, PhD, Vizgen
Poster Number: 4195
Location: Section 28
Title:Interrogating immuno-oncological interactions in the tumor microenvironment
Date: Tuesday April 18
Time: 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm EDT
Presenter: Ben Patterson, PhD, Vizgen
Poster Number: 5148
Location: Section 23
Title:A pathway-centric approach to characterizing tumour heterogeneity and cell diversity across multiple cancer types
Date: Wednesday April 19
Time: 9:00 am – 12:30 pm EDT
Presenter: Leiam Colbert, PhD, Vizgen
Poster Number: 5885
Location: Section 4
Title:Spatial clustering reveals immune hub interaction with reservoir of stem- like CD8 T cells and predicts immunotherapy response in lung cancer patients
Date: Tuesday April 18
Time: 3:07 pm – 3:22 pm EDT
Presenter: Jonathan Chen, MD, PhD, Broad Institute
Poster Number: 5784
Location: Tangerine Ballroom 1 (WF1) - Convention Center
All presentations and posters will be available to registered attendees for on-demand viewing on the AACR website on April 14, 2023, beginning at 4:30 PM ET. Following release at AACR, Vizgen’s poster presentations will also be available in the Vizgen Resource Hub on the Vizgen website.
About Vizgen
Vizgen is dedicated to pioneering the next generation of genomics, providing tools that demonstrate the possibilities of in situ single-cell spatial genomics, setting the standard for the spatial genomics field. These tools are enabling researchers to gain new insight into the biological systems that govern human health and disease with spatial context. The company’s MERSCOPE ® Platform enables massively multiplexed, genome-scale nucleic acid imaging with high accuracy and unrivaled detection efficiency at subcellular resolution. MERSCOPE ® provides transformative insight into a wide range of tissue-scale basic research and translational medicine in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, infectious disease, developmental biology, cell and gene therapy, and is an essential tool for accelerating drug discovery and development. For more information, go to www.vizgen.com. For more information, go to www.vizgen.com. Connect on social media Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
