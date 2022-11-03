CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022--
Vizgen, the life science company dedicated to improving human health by visualizing single-cell spatial genomics information, today announced it has been named “Overall BioTech Company of the Year” in the second annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe.
Vizgen’s MERSCOPE™ Platform is the first to combine single-cell and spatial transcriptomics measurements in one turnkey system and continues to lead spatial genomics innovation in the industry. The platform is powered by MERFISH technology, demonstrated in more than 40 peer reviewed publications, with high resolution imaging, fluidics, image processing and automation to deliver a complete end-to-end solution. Vizgen announced the broad U.S. availability of its MERSCOPE Platform in January 2022.
“We are honored to be recognized by BioTech Breakthrough for Outstanding Company of the Year. We built our expertise into every component of the MERSCOPE Platform, enabling users to easily obtain and analyze high quality MERFISH measurements,” said Terry Lo, President and CEO of Vizgen. “From academic research institutions to pharmaceutical companies, we are proud of the wide reach of MERSCOPE, and it is incredibly gratifying to see how our technology is being embraced. Vizgen was founded on the premise that every disease has a map and every cure has a path, and this award underscores our dedication and commitment to helping researchers understand complex biologic systems by visualizing single-cell spatial genomics information.”
The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,350 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.
“Data from tissue samples in the neuroscience, human brain atlas, cancer research, infectious disease, developmental biology, drug development, cell and gene therapy spaces can transform our understanding of these fields. Important information is encoded on spatial locations within cells as much as there is spatial information between cells. The ability to investigate individual cells and see how different transcripts are expressed helps us learn about development and disease,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of BioTech Breakthrough Awards. “Vizgen is pioneering the next generation of genomics, expanding the impact of spatial context, setting the standard for the biotech industry and enabling researchers to gain new insight into the biological systems that govern human health and disease. Congratulations on being the recipient of ‘Overall BioTech Company of the Year.’”
Vizgen is dedicated to pioneering the next generation of genomics, providing tools that demonstrate the possibilities of in situ single-cell spatial genomics, setting the standard for the spatial genomics field. These tools are enabling researchers to gain new insight into the biological systems that govern human health and disease with spatial context. The company’s MERSCOPE™ Platform enables massively multiplexed, genome-scale nucleic acid imaging with high accuracy and unrivaled detection efficiency at subcellular resolution. MERSCOPE provides transformative insight into a wide range of tissue-scale basic research and translational medicine in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, infectious disease, developmental biology, cell and gene therapy, and is an essential tool for accelerating drug discovery and development. For more information, go to www.vizgen.com. Connect on social media Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
