ÅRE, SWEDEN (AP) — Petra Vlhova is back on course to become the first Slovakian to win skiing’s overall World Cup title.
Vlhova defended her first-run advantage in a slalom on Friday to claim her 20th career victory. She moved 64 points ahead of Swiss rival Lara Gut-Behrami — who does not race slaloms — in the overall standings.
Vlhova finished 0.20 seconds ahead of recently crowned world champion Katharina Liensberger and 0.64 ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin.
Vlhova held her arms out wide and spun around in the finish area to celebrate.
Shiffrin, who stood second after the opening run, pulled off a major recovery after a big mistake in her second trip down.
Jeff Lackie, Shiffrin’s coach, set the second run, but that didn’t help the American when she lost control on the upper portion of the course.
The race was held under the lights at dusk.
Vlhova also added to her lead in the slalom standings, where she now leads Shiffrin by 85 points and Liensberger by 90 points.
Wendy Holdener and Lena Duerr finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Another slalom is scheduled for Saturday in Åre. Then the finals start in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Wednesday.
———
