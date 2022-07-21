PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--
VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization through the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) for VMware Government Services, which includes VMware Carbon Black Cloud and VMware SD-WAN on AWS GovCloud (US). These cloud services are designed to empower US government agencies and customers supporting the US government to migrate, manage, and operate sensitive workloads in the cloud. VMware Government Services is now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace.
Across the public sector, agencies are laying the groundwork for multi-cloud-adoption. With expanded FedRAMP Authorized offerings at the High Impact Level, VMware can help agencies accelerate their digital transformation timelines. VMware Government Services provides software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, and infrastructure-as-a-service capabilities, delivering modern applications at the speed that government agencies demand and enabling them to operate across data centers, the edge, and cloud. VMware Carbon Black Cloud, VMware SD-WAN and VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US), are cost-effective, more secure and compliant offerings that government agencies can now seamlessly leverage to modernize their infrastructures and accelerate multi-cloud initiatives.
“VMware continues to invest to help government agencies leverage the power of the cloud and evolve IT infrastructures,” said Jennifer Chronis, vice president, public sector, VMware. “Achieving expanded FedRAMP authorizations enables us to meet our customers wherever they are on their digital transformation journeys to help them innovate faster and create resiliency while adhering to the highest security and compliance standards. These additional accreditations further our commitment to our public sector customers to help them better serve and meet mission demands.” ( Twitter, LinkedIn )
Empowering the Public Sector to See and Stop More Threats
VMware Carbon Black Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) has received FedRAMP High Authorization amid an increasing demand by federal agencies for cloud-delivered security. Public sector customers can now deploy the modern endpoint security and advanced workload protection required to stay one step ahead of adversaries as geopolitically fueled cyberattacks increase. This authorization underscores VMware Carbon Black Cloud’s ability to prevent, detect, and respond to threats on endpoints and server workloads from a single console for improved visibility and simplified operations. Powered by VMware Contexa, VMware Carbon Black Cloud delivers authoritative intelligence that enables federal customers to correlate threats across their environments.
This designation solidifies VMware Carbon Black Cloud’s position as a trusted security platform helping the US government protect its most critical assets. As a founding member of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, VMware is also a trusted national security partner participating in public-private sector collaboration, threat intelligence sharing and cyber defense planning. In addition, VMware Carbon Black Cloud is pursuing authorization to operate at Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level (IL-4) to expand its federal footprint to U.S. DoD and Defense Industrial Base customers.
Secure, Reliable Access to Cloud Apps & Services from Anywhere
VMware SD-WAN is an industry-leading software-defined WAN solution, that connects users across distributed locations more safely, reliably, and efficiently to cloud-based applications, cloud services and agency data centers. The anywhere workforce has become the new normal for many government agencies. Modernizing agency networks with VMware SD-WAN on AWS GovCloud will improve remote employee productivity with more secure and optimized application access while simplifying operations and maximizing ROI. VMware SD-WAN is the only SD-WAN solution today to receive FedRAMP High Authorization that complements government agencies’ cloud-smart adoption with assured performance for mission-critical applications in the cloud. In addition, VMware SD-WAN is a key enabler for agencies to deliver on their vision of 5G and edge compute by eliminating IT complexity while delivering greater efficiency and faster deployment. Agencies can leverage VMware SD-WAN as a critical component of a multi-layered security strategy to help accelerate their journey towards a zero-trust architecture.
Enabling Accelerated Multi-Cloud Adoption
In April, VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) achieved FedRAMP High JAB authorization as well as DISA Impact Level 5 (IL5) provisional authorization. VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) supports critical public sector use cases, including data center extension, cloud migration, virtual desktops, disaster recovery, and application modernization. Now in its third year of operation, VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) is serving a wide range of mission owners with availability in both US-East and US-West.
VMware is committed to achieving FedRAMP authorization for additional services. VMware Government Services will help fast-track authorizations enabling agencies to accelerate innovation and multi-cloud adoption on VMware’s trusted digital foundation.
For more information on how VMware is helping agencies accelerate innovation across the public sector, please visit: VMware Cloud Trust Center.
Additional Resources
- Empowering the Public Sector: VMware Carbon Black Cloud Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization
- Ready to Modernize Government Networks? VMware SD-WAN has FedRAMP High Authorization
- VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) achieves FedRAMP High JAB authorization and DISA IL5 provisional authorization
- Multi‑Cloud for Mission Success
About VMware
VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.
VMware, Carbon Black, and VMware SD-WAN are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. This press release may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005271/en/
CONTACT: Samantha Mayowa
VMware Global Communications
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: 5G SOFTWARE DEFENSE INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SECURITY
SOURCE: VMware, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/21/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/21/2022 08:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005271/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.