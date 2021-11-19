VMware Recognized for ESG Leadership with Invitation to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 2nd Consecutive Year

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021--
VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced the company has been invited to be a member of the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the world’s leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmarks, for the second consecutive year.
VMware ranked in the 97th percentile in the Software & Services Industry category for its leadership in ESG and was ranked among the top six software companies in the indices. 1
“ESG is at the heart of everything we do at VMware, and we hold ourselves accountable to our 2030 Agenda goals through transparent reporting on our progress,” said Nicola Acutt, vice president of ESG at VMware. “Being recognized—especially for the second year in a row—is a significant achievement, and we couldn’t be prouder of the results we’re starting to see. This reflects the work our teams drive every day and is an indicator of our commitment to ESG across the company as it involves numerous stakeholders, practices and policies.”
The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks that measure the performance of companies selected using ESG criteria. The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) apply a transparent, rules-based constituent selection process based on the companies’ S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA consists of a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies. This year, more than 10,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA.
VMware achieved high scores in key areas of business conduct, including information security, cybersecurity, human rights, labor practices, environmental reporting as well as corporate citizenship and philanthropy, among others.
“We congratulate VMware for being included in the DJSI World and DJSI North America,” said Manjit Jus, global head of ESG Research, S&P Global. “A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency.”
VMware’s 2030 Agenda is a decade-long ESG commitment and call to action to foster a more sustainable, equitable and secure world. We are building a future in which our technology will make a positive impact on all our stakeholders: employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders, communities and our planet. Learn more about ESG at VMware.
