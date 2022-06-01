MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022--
The Voice of the Oceans, a global expedition led by the Brazilian Schurmann family who has been sailing around the world for 40 years, has docked their sailboat, Kat, in Miami today ahead of a two-week stay. The expedition’s mission is to raise awareness about plastics in the oceans, mobilize people and businesses to adopt conservation-friendly behaviors, and collect data to help combat ocean pollution around the globe. During their stay in Miami, the crew will also lead beach cleanups on World Environment Day (June 5) in partnership with Mulheres do Brasil and World Oceans Day (June 8) in partnership with Route Brasil, which is coordinating simultaneous events in Lisbon and Rio de Janeiro.
“Our sailboat, Kat, is a sustainable biosphere where we employ viable solutions for waste management and other technologies to protect the oceans and the environment,” said David Schurmann, CEO of Voice of the Oceans. “Not only is Kat the floating home of the Voice of the Oceans crew, the sailboat also connects with researchers and scientists at the prestigious University of São Paulo (USP) and serves as an information base supporting their studies. Our corporate partners rely on our experience and data to support the actions they take to reduce their environmental footprint and meet their ESG commitments to their customers, consumers, investors and other key stakeholders.”
In addition to the U.N. Environment Programme and the Plastic Soup Foundation, corporate partners supporting Voice of the Oceans include perfume brand Kaiak (Natura), beer brand Corona (Ambev), creative products brand Faber Castell, the São Paulo waste and water management company Sabesp, and the pharmaceutical retail network RaiaDrogasil. Kitchenware brand Tramontina, a key supporter of the expedition in the United States, also relies on Voice of the Oceans’ data and innovations to further align its production system with ESG measures. Voice of the Oceans’ passage through Miami continues to be supported by The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex Brasil), Mulheres do Brasil, Route Brasil, Clara Piquet, Piquet Law Firm and Piquet Realty.
Kat is a fully-contained biosphere powered by clean wind, hydro and solar energy and fully operational with the help of a wastewater treatment system, low-consumption generators and an ultraviolet wastewater treatment system. Click here for a video tour of Kat and visit VoiceoftheOceans.com for more information on our mission.
About Voice of the Oceans
Voice of the Oceans ' purpose is to document the extent of the plastic pollution problem and identify solutions that protect the oceans and improve our planet. Our efforts are led by the Schurmann family with support from the U.N. Environment Programme, the Plastic Soup Foundation and numerous corporate sponsors. Through the data we collect and share, we have opened a global dialogue about ocean pollution that includes not only improving our beaches, but also the animals that are harmed by our plastic waste and carry this invisible waste into the food chain. Micro- and nano-plastics found in the oceans also prevent the oceans from playing their role in sustaining the environment, such as producing oxygen and maintaining climate balance. Follow our expedition and support our efforts at https://voiceoftheoceans.com/
