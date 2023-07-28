ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2023--
Volato, the most innovative company in private aviation, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Summer Escape private jet flights on the East and West Coasts. The premier aviation company is now offering unparalleled luxury and convenience, allowing travelers to fly private from New York’s White Plains and Teterboro airports to Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, and Cape Cod on the East Coast, as well as from Scottsdale and Las Vegas to Southern California on the West Coast.
This new service provides private jet travelers with a seamless, personalized, and stress-free travel experience, bypassing the complexities and inconveniences associated with commercial aviation. Volato provides an extraordinary level of comfort and exclusivity, with passengers having the entire HondaJet aircraft to themselves.
"Our goal at Volato is to redefine private air travel by combining the most efficient luxury light jets with exemplary service," said Keith Rabin, President and Chief Financial Officer of Volato. "We are delighted to offer this unique service over summer on the East and West Coasts, providing our customers the opportunity to escape the heat and head to the beach, direct, and on their schedule.
“In the first few days of availability, we have already witnessed strong demand for routes on both coasts. Our fleet is positioned to support the interest these routes have seen heading into the peak of summer travel.”
Travelers opting for Volato's private jet flights can fly whenever they desire, avoiding the rigid schedules imposed by commercial airlines. By eliminating the need to navigate crowded terminals, long security lines and avoiding recent delays and cancellations, travelers can save valuable time and experience a seamless transition from ground to air.
With fares starting from $5,000, excluding taxes and fees, Volato's private jet flights offer exceptional value for those seeking a premium travel experience. To book your Summer Escape flight visit Volato’s pricing tool: https://flights.flyvolato.com/pricing#/charter
About Volato:
Volato is a full-service private aviation company providing modern ways to enjoy luxury private jets through innovative, sustainable solutions. Volato provides a fresh approach to fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet card, deposit, and charter programs. Volato's fractional program uniquely offers flexible hours and a revenue share for owners on a fleet of HondaJets, which are optimized for missions of up to four passengers, and, starting in 2024, Gulfstream G280's for missions of up to ten passengers. For more information visit https://www.flyvolato.com.
