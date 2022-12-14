Voluntary Recall of InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises, Inc., Crispy Chicken with Almonds Due to Mislabeling

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--
InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises, Inc. is recalling Crispy Chicken with Almonds because it may contain shrimp that was not listed on the product label due to mislabeling. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shellfish run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006090/en/
InnovAsian Crispy Chicken with Almonds (Photo: Business Wire)
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product has potentially been mislabeled and may contain shrimp. Mislabeling is a risk for consumers that may have a shrimp allergy. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the USDA.
No illnesses have been reported to InnovAsian to date. Any consumer with a shellfish allergy that may have consumed this product should contact a physician. InnovAsian is working diligently with its retail customers in an effort to remove the potentially affected products from store shelves and from distribution.
This is an isolated incident and the only product impacted is the lot code and best by date noted below.
Recalled Product:
18.5 oz Crispy Chicken with Almonds
- Lot: 22321-1
- (lot code located on back panel – bottom right corner)
- BBD 05-24-23
- (best buy located on back panel – bottom right corner)
- Carton UPC 695119120499
- (UPC code located on right side panel)
Consumers who have purchased these items are advised to return products to the store where they were originally purchased and contact InnovAsian for a full refund or replacement at 1-800-324-5140.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006090/en/
CONTACT: For media inquiries:
Sunshine Morrison
Radiance Communications
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER FOOD/BEVERAGE CONSUMER RETAIL SUPERMARKET
SOURCE: InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/14/2022 08:29 PM/DISC: 12/14/2022 08:29 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006090/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.