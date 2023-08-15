ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2023--
Vonahi Security (Vonahi), a Kaseya company and pioneer in automating network penetration testing, proudly announces its consecutive recognition as an Emerging Technology vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations, 2023. Vonahi was named in the Automated Penetration Test and Red Teaming Tool category for the third consecutive year. This acknowledgment reflects Vonahi's consistent commitment to providing a cutting-edge solution that addresses the evolving challenges and demands of the cybersecurity industry. According to the report, this category is estimated to reach market maturity within 5 to 10 years and currently has less than 5% of market penetration.
The Gartner ® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations is a highly regarded annual report that tracks the maturity and potential impact of various technologies in the field of security. Vonahi's inclusion in the report for three consecutive years showcases its continued prominence as an emerging technology leader, empowering organizations to proactively defend against modern cyber threats.
“We’re honored to be recognized for the third year in a row. Vonahi Security's inclusion in the Gartner Hype Cycle reinforces the pivotal role of automated network penetration testing in today's cybersecurity landscape," said Alton Johnson, Founder and Principal Security Consultant at Vonahi Security. “By leveraging automation, organizations can efficiently identify and address vulnerabilities more frequently, bolstering their defenses and staying one step ahead of evolving threats while optimizing costs.”
According to Gartner, “Penetration testing and red teaming engagements play an important role in an organization's capabilities to validate their exposure and attack surface. Too many organizations only test when required by compliance requirement, on an annual or ad hoc basis. Increased automation leads to more frequent and reliable assessments, reducing the associated dwell time. It also augments the ability for the red teams to focus on the more advanced use cases.”
For organizations considering the adoption of automated penetration testing and red teaming tools, the report offers valuable insights and user recommendations. It encourages thorough due diligence, equivalence assessment, and collaboration with vendors to drive further refinement and customization.
Vonahi Security remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance cybersecurity capabilities for organizations across various industries.
