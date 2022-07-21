TREVOR, Wisc.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--
Vonco Products, a leader in fast custom development of flexible packaging, medical devices and components, and risk-free contract manufactured solutions is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website ( www.vonco.com ). The new site is an important part of Vonco’s continuing strategy to deliver the experience, innovation, technology, and creativity needed to take ideas from concept to commercialization.
Created with the user experience in mind, the Vonco website helps medical and consumer customers quickly and accurately connect with the products, services, and expertise they need.
Keith Smith, president of Vonco, shared his excitement, “Our customers and partners will be thrilled with the new website. It more accurately showcases our innovation, experience, and ongoing commitment to align our company vision and mission with those of our customers and community.”
Smith continued, “This website does an incredible job of capturing how we care more by authentically committing to take burden and risk off our customers so they can focus on what is most important to them.”
One of the more exciting features is the Energizing Your Innovation video that captures Vonco’s “We Care More” initiative and showcases their end-to-end contract manufacturing expertise.
The new Vonco website provides an enhanced user experience with engaging features:
- Dynamic Home Page features a thrilling motion picture that’s worth watching from start to finish
- Flexible Navigation options, including helpful breadcrumbs, enable users to browse with confidence
- Revamped Ecommerce with updated product photos, descriptions, and stock/custom order capability
- Product Filters to allow users faster search of the product portfolio
- Full Site Search eliminates site navigation hurdles and quickly gets customers to the information they need
- Quick Quote/Sample Request Forms make communication fast and easy
- Vonco News Section is the place where viewers can read about Vonco’s latest initiatives and activities
- Rapid Response Functionality allows compatibility and fast loading times with all browsers and mobile devices
“The Vonco team was determined to create an experience that made it easy for users to not only find what they were looking for, but then connect and engage with one of our knowledgeable experts,” Smith continued. “I think they succeeded.”
To learn more, visitVonco’s website, call 800.323.9077 or emailsales@vonco.com.
About Vonco
Vonco Products ( www.vonco.com ) provides risk-free turnkey solutions in contract medical device design and manufacturing of liquid-tight medical fluid devices and health and hygiene spouted stand up pouches. We provide fast custom development for the most innovative liquid tight bags with unique shapes, fitment insertions, in unsupported or laminated film - and now sterile barrier DuPont™ Tyvek® pouches. With more than 60 years of experience, we have the flexibility to design and develop in a fraction of the time to increase speed-to-market and lower your costs with better outcomes. Vonco is an FDA registered facility with Class II medical device capability and is ISO 13485:2016 Certified.
