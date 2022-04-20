SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 20, 2022--
VOOPOO, leading vape brand, along with its sister brand ZOVOO, is looking forward to meeting you at the National Convenience Show Birmingham 2022 on April 25-27.
The National Convenience Show Birmingham is not only the largest retail show in the UK, but also the most professional world-class event in the world’s retail industry. This year, the event will gather 1,000+ global vendors to share cutting-edge consumer insights and commercial trends, and discuss hot topics such as technology, sustainable development, food hygiene and health, and social media. 90,000+ professional visitors are expected to visit the event.
As the leader of vape technology, VOOPOO and ZOVOO will feature three new products of the year in a 25sqm uniquely-designed booth and showcase new technological breakthroughs and smarter experience in the vape industry. On this occasion, VOOPOO looks forward to establishing connections with more excellent partners, peer brands and users, to jointly develop the market.
ARGUS GT 2, a member of VOOPOO’s high-end ARGUS series and the first MOD product in 2022, will be exhibited at the event. While inheriting the classic style of ARGUS GT, ARGUS GT 2 also provides a fully upgraded professional vape experience, a masculine aesthetic design and an improved collision-proof performance to satisfy massive clouds lovers and those vapers who pursue intensive explosion, high performance and high durability. It is poised to define a new height of user experience.
Powerful TPP vape platform, high power and massive clouds
ARGUS GT 2 is compatible with VOOPOO’s universal TPP vape platform, and with a maximum output power of 200W. The moment the ignition button is pressed, massive clouds will volcanically spew out, bringing users the ultimate enjoyment of taste and the strongest visual pleasure. In addition, with a 200W stable output, users are allowed to enjoy the luxurious experience in a leisurely manner.
Top water, dust and collision-proof body to withstand extreme outdoor scenarios
ARGUS GT 2 has obtained the IP68 rating, the highest rating of protection against water, dust and collision. After thousands of tests, the team for ARGUS GT 2 has created a powerful double-layer waterproof, dust-proof, frost-proof, and collision-proof body that can withstand various extreme outdoor environments like temperatures ranging from minus 20°C to 60°C without affecting its performance. Such a hard and durable ARGUS GT 2 will definitely become the best choice for outdoor vapers.
Innovative volcano crater design to guarantee both massive clouds and leak-proofness
Featured with massive clouds, ARGUS GT 2 comes with the MAAT TANK NEW, which has the unique two-way volcano crater airflow design that can increase the airflow rate by 60% and produce thicker clouds at a higher speed; at the same time, it can better drain the condensed liquid to the isolation section at the bottom, so as to create the ultimate leak-proof experience.
Top GENE.TT 2.0 chip to enable new experience of all-scenario intelligence
ARGUS GT 2 features GENE.TT 2.0 technology and is equipped with an upgraded smart chipset which can automatically match power, and supports multi-mode switching between Smart, RBA, Turbo and TC, allowing vapers to easily control their daily experience. In addition, it adopts a hidden 3A TYPE-C fast charging design, and the charging speed is also improved by 30%. VOOPOO products are rich in color and unique in design. ARGUS GT 2 to be displayed this time is no exception. It will offer five new colors including carbon fiber grey, lime green, and dark blue. This perfect fusion of technology and design will surely bring another surprise to the industry.
As a disruptor in the POD market, ZOVOO will bring DRAGBAR 600s, the first disposable vape with a light bar. The DRAGBAR series have been loved by global users since their launch. The innovative use of ethyl maltol to provide the sweetness in e-liquid can effectively avoid sugar addiction which causes harm to the human body, and are popular among vapers who favor sugar-free and low-sugar e-liquid. What kind of disruptive technology will the DRAGBAR 600s present at the show? In addition to ARGUS GT 2, what new surprises will VOOPOO's other two mysterious new products bring to the industry? Let's wait and see at Booth E20 of National Convenience Show Birmingham 2022 from April 25 to 27!
About VOOPOO
Founded in 2017, VOOPOO has rapidly grown and recognized by vapers from around the world with its DRAG series. VOOPOO is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, design, production and brand operation. It has four flagship product series: DRAG, VINCI, ARGUS and V Series, altogether providing consumers with a safe, reliable and diverse all-scenario product ecosystem. Currently, VOOPOO products are sold in more than 70 countries and regions in North America, Europe and Asia. VOOPOO will pursue long-term value and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in technology, brand, and supply chain, and promote the innovation and development of the vape industry. For more information, please visit https://www.voopoo.com/ and follow our Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
