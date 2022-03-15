NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022--
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies.
Voya has received this honor for nine consecutive years — every year that the company has been eligible. Voya is one of 136 companies around the world to earn the honor this year — and one of only six companies recognized in the financial services category.
“Ethical practices are embedded in our culture and DNA, and are foundational to our environmental, social and governance practices — as well as earning and upholding the trust and confidence of our colleagues, customers, communities and shareholders,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial, Inc. “This honor reflects how the Voya team works together to build upon our strong culture of integrity by placing ethics at the heart of every decision, interaction and practice made on behalf of Voya. It is truly an honor to once again earn this recognition.”
“Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable and trusted to drive positive change. We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance and community,” said Timothy Erblich, CEO, Ethisphere. “Voya’s continued commitment to integrity demonstrates the importance of integrating ethical practices into business strategy to meet the needs of all stakeholders. Congratulations to the Voya team for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation for the ninth consecutive year.”
Methodology and scoring
Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient ®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions about culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.
The full list of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
A comprehensive list of third-party awards and/or rankings about entities within the Voya family of companies can be found at https://www.voya.com/about-us/our-character/awards-and-recognition.
About Voya Financial ®
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that help Americans become well planned, well invested and well protected. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $4.2 billion in revenue in 2021 and $739 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work ® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies ® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.
About Ethisphere
Ethisphere ® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at https://ethisphere.com.
